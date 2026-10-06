Sal Everett, former UFC security guard, competing for contract on Dana White’s Contender Series

Sal Everett, a 29-year-old former security guard for the UFC, will compete for a contract tonight on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Undefeated at 4-0 as a professional mixed martial artist, Everett enters the octagon opposite 24-year-old Ozzy Martin who is also undefeated at 4-0.

Everett discontinued his role as a security guard for the promotion so that he could seek out his pro career full-time. All four of his pro fights were under the Tuf-N-Uff banner, each ending in the first-round, includings a four-second knockout finish.

While Everett will be competing in front of White, his former boss, he realizes the goal in front of him – to make White his boss once again, except this time as a fighter.

“I appreciate him,” Everett told MMA Junkie. “He’s a friend of mine, my boss. It’s just another day in the office, bro. It’s another day in the office. He’s been to most of my fights. It’s nothing different for me. … I definitely feel like I have to work harder because people are investing in me, believing in me. I believe in myself, so I’m just reciprocating the love that I’m receiving.”

Tonight’s DWCS card will air on Paramount+.

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