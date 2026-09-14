Was Stephanie McMahon Ever Offered a Playboy Magazine Shoot?

Stephanie McMahon has spent decades at the center of WWE, first as the daughter of Vince McMahon and later as an on-screen performer, executive and one of the most recognizable women in professional wrestling.

That has naturally led to plenty of speculation over the years about whether McMahon was ever approached by Playboy magazine to pose for a pictorial.

The short answer: There is no confirmed evidence

Despite years of rumors, there does not appear to be credible public documentation confirming that Stephanie McMahon was formally offered a Playboy pictorial.

The rumors became particularly prominent in the mid-2000s, when several WWE women were appearing in Playboy. A December 2004 report from WrestleZone traced a widely circulated claim about a proposed “Women of WWE” Playboy issue to an anonymous message-board post. The post claimed Stephanie McMahon was among the women supposedly involved.

However, the report specifically cautioned that neither WWE nor Playboy confirmed the story, and described the claims as unverified internet rumors.

During an appearance at WWE New York, McMahon was asked by a fan if she would pose for Playboy. Stephanie deflected the idea playfully, noting she didn’t compare to Chyna, another WWE star who had previously done the magazine shoot.

WWE and Playboy had a real relationship

The speculation wasn’t completely out of left field.

During the late 1990s and 2000s, Playboy and WWE had a significant relationship. Sable famously appeared in the magazine, while other WWE stars including Torrie Wilson and Christy Hemme also posed for Playboy.

Bruce Prichard, a longtime WWE executive, has explained that Playboy would approach WWE when it was interested in one of its performers. WWE would then discuss the opportunity with the talent and negotiate the arrangement.

Whether or not a legitimate offer was ever presented to Stephanie McMahon still remains a mystery.