OKTAGON 93 Results: Jonas Mågård submits Radek Roušal on night of finishes

It was OKTAGON’s last ever visit to Winning Group Arena in Brno, Czech Republic, yesterday (Saturday, September 12) and the promotion signed off from the venue with a bang. There were five finishes on the OKTAGON 93 main card and a plethora of other stoppages which will live long on the highlight-reel.

In the main event, Jonas Mågård (20-7) halted the momentum of Radek Roušal (7-3) by submitting him in round three of their featherweight grudge match. ‘Ruchy’ did well to stop the takedown attempts of Mågård early and when he was sent to the mat, he quickly got back up but the pressure of ‘Shark’ ended by being too much. The former champion locked in a guillotine choke and made his move up a weight class a successful one. With his outspoken nature and undeniable skills, many entertaining fights are on the horizon for the Dane across both bantamweight and featherweight.

Kennedy Rayomba (8-6) silenced the arena in the middleweight co-headliner as he upset local hero, Andrej Kalašnik (13-7), via unanimous decision to earn his first win in the organisation. However, one member of ‘The Kings of Brno’ did pick up the victory on the night as Vladimír Lengál (10-6) knocked out Maurice Adorf (6-5) during round one of their lightweight matchup.

There were two amazing ‘STAND and BANG’ battles on the night which were captivating from the first second to the last. BKFC star, Josef Hála, landed some devastating punches to the body of Radovan Úškrt to win his second OKTAGON bout and Robin Fošum delivered a crushing one-punch knockout of Dustin Rabiega.

Elsewhere on the card, Daniel Ligocki (6-3) and Robert Lau (12-3) turned in stunning stoppage victories and Jakub Dohnal (13-7) shocked Vojto Barborík (16-5) with a spectacular spinning kick knockout at lightweight. Niamh Kinehan (3-0) also finished Alana Cook (6-3) during round two in a bantamweight contest and proceeded to call out Alina Dalaslan in her post-fight interview.

OKTAGON 93 Results

Main Card

Main Event

Featherweight

Jonas Mågård (20-7) defeated Radek Roušal (7-3) by submission (guillotine choke) at 0:35 of round three

Co-Main Event

Middleweight

Kennedy Rayomba (8-6) defeated Andrej Kalašnik (13-7) by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight

Vladimír Lengál (10-6) defeated Maurice Adorf (6-5) by knockout (punch) at 3:02 of round one

‘STAND and BANG’

Catchweight (80kg/176lbs)

Josef Hála defeated Radovan Úškrt by TKO (punches) at 3:00 of round two

Middleweight

Daniel Ligocki (6-3) defeated Brajan Przysiwek (5-2) by knockout (knee) at 3:06 of round two

Light Heavyweight

Robert Lau (12-3) defeated Vojtech Garba (9-9) by knockout (punches) at 0:57 of round two

Preliminary Card

Lightweight

Jakub Dohnal (14-7) defeated Vojto Barborík (16-5) by knockout (spinning kick) at 0:11 of round two

Catchweight (74kg/163lbs)

Tomáš Cigánik (8-4) defeated Berkan Badur (4-1) by split decision (29-26, 27-28, 28-27)

‘STAND and BANG’

Light Heavyweight

Robin Fošum defeated Dustin Rabiega by knockout (punches) at 1:56 of round two

Bantamweight

Šimon Bruknar (6-2) defeated Nathan Haywood (4-4) by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Bantamweight

Niamh Kinehan (3-0) defeated Alana Cook (6-3) by knockout (punches) at 0:48 of round two

Bantamweight

Ali Gündüz (7-1) defeated David Komar (5-3) by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)