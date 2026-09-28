6 Best Kitchen Appliance Packages For A Complete Kitchen Upgrade

Replacing several kitchen appliances at once can be more complicated than expected. You need to compare refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, and microwaves while checking sizes, finishes, fuel types, and installation needs. Buying each appliance separately can also leave you with a kitchen that looks mismatched.

A complete package gives you a simpler way to approach the upgrade. Instead of matching individual models yourself, you can choose a coordinated set based on your kitchen layout and everyday needs. Packages can also make sense when you are renovating a home, preparing an apartment for a new tenant, or replacing several aging appliances.

Here are six kitchen appliance packages from Varouj Appliances to consider for a complete kitchen upgrade.

1. Frigidaire Stainless Set Offers Practical Value

The Apartment Grade Frigidaire 4-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Package is a practical choice when you need essential appliances in one set. It includes an FFTR1835VS refrigerator, FCRG3052BS gas range, FDPH4316AS dishwasher, and FMOS1746BS microwave.

You can find the kitchen appliance packages directly through Varouj Appliances. Choosing a complete set saves you from comparing four separate models and trying to match their finishes. The stainless steel design also creates a consistent appearance across the kitchen.

The refrigerator provides 18.3 cubic feet of storage, while the gas range has five sealed burners. The dishwasher and over-the-range microwave complete the setup, giving you the main appliances needed for food storage, cooking, cleaning, and microwave use.

2. Frigidaire White Set Creates Cohesive Style

The Apartment Grade Frigidaire 4-Piece White Kitchen Package offers the same basic appliance combination in a white finish. The set includes an FFTR1835VW refrigerator, FCRG3052BW gas range, FDPH4316AW dishwasher, and FMOS1746BW microwave.

A white appliance set can complement kitchens with light cabinets, walls, or countertops. Matching the finish across several appliances can create a cleaner appearance. You also avoid searching for individual white models that work well together.

The package can suit homeowners, rental property owners, and apartment projects that need several essential appliances at once. Before ordering, compare the appliance dimensions with your existing openings. You should also confirm the available gas and electrical connections.

3. GE White Package Simplifies Upgrades

The Apartment Grade GE 4-Piece White Kitchen Package combines a GTS18HGNRWW refrigerator, JGBS66DEKWW gas range, GDF535PGRWW dishwasher, and JVM3160DFWW microwave. Together, the four appliances cover the primary functions of a standard kitchen.

The white finish can work well when you want a lighter, traditional look. A matching set also makes it easier to maintain visual consistency when several appliances are being replaced at once. You can evaluate the four appliances as one complete kitchen solution.

The GE package may suit homeowners and property owners who prefer a straightforward four-piece setup. The gas range is also relevant for kitchens that already have a suitable gas connection. Check your existing utilities and installation requirements before purchase.

4. GE Stainless Set Adds Flexible Appeal

The Apartment Grade GE 4-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Package provides another complete GE option. The set includes a GTS18HYNRFS refrigerator, JGBS66DEKSS gas range, GDF535PGRSS dishwasher, and JVM3160DFSS microwave.

Stainless steel can complement a wide range of kitchen styles. The matching finish helps create a unified look when you are replacing multiple appliances during a renovation. Buying the set together also reduces the work involved in matching separate models.

The package can be useful for homeowners, rental property owners, and other buyers who need a complete kitchen setup. As with any appliance purchase, check the dimensions of each model before ordering. Refrigerator depth, range width, dishwasher clearance, and cabinet openings all matter during installation.

5. LG Stainless Package Supports Electric Cooking

The Apartment Grade LG 4-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Package takes a different approach to cooking. The package includes an LT18S2100S refrigerator, LREL6321S electric range, LDFN3432T dishwasher, and MVEM1721F microwave.

The electric range makes this package worth considering if your kitchen is designed for electric cooking. The stainless steel finish keeps the appliances visually consistent, while the four-piece format covers the main kitchen essentials. You can assess the complete combination instead of sourcing each appliance separately.

Before choosing this package, confirm that your kitchen has the electrical capacity required for the range. Electric cooking appliances can have specific power requirements. Reviewing those details before delivery can help you avoid installation delays or unexpected electrical work.

6. Samsung Stainless Set Brings Modern Style

The Apartment Grade Samsung 4-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Package includes an RT70F18LASR refrigerator, NX60A6311SS gas range, DW80CG4051SR dishwasher, and ME16A4021AS microwave.

The package combines a stainless steel finish with a gas cooking setup. That makes it worth considering if you want a modern appliance appearance without moving away from gas cooking. A complete set also gives you a consistent finish across the main kitchen appliances.

Samsung can be a suitable choice when you prefer to keep the major appliances within one brand. Still, do not assume every four-piece package will fit the same kitchen footprint. Measure your openings and check the specifications for each appliance before making your purchase.

Conclusion

The best kitchen appliance package depends on your kitchen layout, finish preference, cooking setup, and renovation goals. Varouj Appliances offers complete four-piece combinations from brands such as Frigidaire, GE, LG, and Samsung, with different finishes and cooking configurations.

Before you choose, measure every appliance opening and confirm your gas or electrical requirements. Then compare the complete package rather than judging each appliance separately. A coordinated set can simplify your purchase while giving your upgraded kitchen a consistent, finished appearance.

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