Marquee championship doubleheader UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden – UFC 334

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden in New York City with an absolutely stacked card featuring a can’t-miss championship doubleheader. In the main event, newly crowned undisputed UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane looks to make his first title defense against No. 4 ranked contender Josh Hokit. The co-main event will see arguably the greatest women’s title fight of all time as reigning bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison takes on former champion and all-time great Amanda Nunes.

POLYMARKET UFC 334: GANE vs. HOKIT takes place Saturday, November 14 at Madison Square Garden with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Paramount+. The prelims will begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The early prelims will kick off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on Paramount+ and UFC Fight Pass.

POLYMARKET UFC 334: GANE vs. HOKIT tickets will go on sale Friday, September 25 at 10 a.m. ET and are available at ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on Wednesday, September 23 at 10 a.m. ET via the website UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, September 24 at 10 a.m. ET. To access the pre-sale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Gane (14-2 1NC, fighting out of Paris, France) plans to make his first performance as undisputed UFC heavyweight champion a memorable one. A top talent in the division since debuting over seven years ago, Gane has shown off his world-class skills in victories over Alex Pereira, Serghei Spivac and Tai Tuivasa. He now intends to kick off his reign by silencing Hokit and handing him his first loss.

Upstart Hokit (10-0, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) steps into his first main event with his eyes set on claiming UFC gold. A member of the UFC roster for just over a year after being signed on Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series, he has rocketed up the rankings following highlight-reel performances over Derrick Lewis, Curtis Blaydes and Denzel Freeman. Hokit now aims to complete one of the fastest runs to a UFC title in history by stopping Gane.

UFC bantamweight queen Harrison (19-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) returns to the Octagon looking to make a statement. A two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, Harrison is considered one of the most accomplished female mixed martial artists of all time, a reputation she has bolstered with victories over Julianna Pena, Ketlen Vieira and Holly Holm. She now aims to achieve her most significant goal yet by defeating the greatest of all time in Nunes.

Nunes (23-5, fighting out of Miami, Fla.) steps back into action aiming to remind everyone why she is considered the best to ever do it. The only woman to ever win UFC belts in two separate weight classes and hold and defend them at the same time, she holds more than 15 UFC records, including most knockouts in UFC women’s history (7), most consecutive wins in UFC women’s history (12) and the longest combined UFC title reign of all time (3,940 days). Nunes now intends to show that she is still at the top of the division with another signature performance.

Other bouts on the card include:

• An intriguing middleweight bout sees No. 5 ranked Caio Borralho (18-2 1NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) face rising contender Yousri Belgaroui (11-3, fighting out of Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

• An all-action welterweight contest features No. 12 ranked Uros Medic (14-3, fighting out of Anchorage, Alaska by way of Novi Sad, Serbia) taking on fan favorite Kevin Holland (29-15 1NC, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas)

• Dana White’s Contender Series standout Bilal Hasan (10-0 1NC, fighting out of Everett, Wash.) looks for another highlight-reel finish as he faces veteran Luis Gurule (11-4, fighting out of Sheridan, Colo.) at flyweight

• Drew Dober (29-15 1NC, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) and Chris Duncan (15-3, fighting out of Glasgow, Scotland) collide in an all-action lightweight bout

• Stephen Thompson (17-9-1, fighting out of Simpsonville, S.C.) returns to action against Charles Radtke (12-5, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.) at welterweight

• Middleweight action pits undefeated up-and-comers Donte Johnson (9-0, fighting out of Fond du Lac, Wisc.) and Baisangur Susurkaev (12-0, fighting out of Miami, Fla. by way of Chechnya, Russia) head-to-head

• Jim Miller (39-19, fighting out of Sparta, N.J.) makes his 48th UFC appearance as he faces Terrance McKinney (18-9, fighting out of Spokane, Wash.) at lightweight

• No. 8 ranked UFC women’s bantamweight contender Macy Chiasson (11-6, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) aims to defend her spot in the rankings against undefeated No. 11 ranked Bia Mesquita (8-0, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

• Adrian Yanez (18-6-1, fighting out of Houston, Texas) meets Juan Diaz (16-1-1, fighting out of Callao, Peru) in a can’t-miss bantamweight tilt