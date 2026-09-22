UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland injured in accident
UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was injured in an offroad accident according to a video posted to his Instagram account.
While the champ’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening, Strickland admitted to not wearing a helmet while riding.
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“Guys, I’m in a real bad place,” Strickland said. “Aw, f*ck. I let my buddy drive, he rolled us going, like 60. We rolled, like, six times. That was from my head smacking the ground, going 60, did not have a helmet on. I’m an idiot.
“(Shows scrapes on shoulder) That was just from rolling and smacking the concrete and the dirt. F*ck, I’m in a real bad place right now. I think I’m just going to lay here and take a nap for a little bit. Just a little shuteye. A little shuteye will do right. Just sleep it off.”
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“I think I’m OK,” Strickland said in an update. “Chris went unconscious for a little bit, so he’s in the hospital, but I think he’s going to be alright. He just went asleep for a little bit, but honestly, the most f*cking fun I’ve had in a very, very long time. My wallet’s a little sore. Rainbet did say they’d cover it, so that was nice. That was the most fun thing I’ve done in a very long time. I hope Chris is OK, I’ve never seen anybody go unconscious before, that was interesting.”
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The below video is another accident Strickland was involved in, but in this one he was wearing protective gear.
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