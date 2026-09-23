Sat. Sep 26th, 2026
robot

Human vs. Robot MMA fight – VIDEO – Frankie LaPenna vs. Terminator-like machine

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago

Frankie LaPenna, an American influencer, stepped into the cage on September 18 to fight a six-foot-tall robot in a mixed martial arts contest as part of an event held by the robot’s creator, REK (Robot Entertainment Kombat).

LaPenna is famous for his viral green screen stunt videos on TikTok and YouTube, where he pretends to be on mundane Zoom meetings while doing absurd, high-energy activities. He holds no professional MMA experience and can be seen wearing protective gear while attempted to defeat the machine.

The robot, who resembles that of ‘Terminator’ fame, can be seen stretching and throwing punches before the contest is underway. The machine was not controlled by AI, but instead a team of operators from REK.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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