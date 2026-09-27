Mon. Sep 28th, 2026
Raoni Barcelos

Raoni Barcelos “doing well” according to coach after scary UFC Vegas 121 knockout

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

The UFC released a statement just hours after Raoni Barcelos was transported to a Level 1 trauma center for evaluation following a scary fifth-round knockout loss in Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 121 main event.

According to promotion officials, Barcelos was “stable, alert and responsive, with full movement” after a “CT scan and comprehensive assessment” were conducted.

“Raoni is doing well,” said Barcelo’s coach Davi Ramos later said in Portuguese on a video posted on social media. “He has all his senses, he’s moving his leg, his arm, his hand, he’s conscious, he’s talking, everything is fine with him. He’s undergoing some tests, and pretty soon he’ll be here to talk to you guys.”

“I just wanted to let you know so you can all stay calm,” he continued. “Keep praying for him. He’s undergoing all the tests that are standard in a situation like this. He’ll have to rest because of what happened, but God willing, everything will be fine. He’ll be here with us soon and he’ll be talking to you guys. Thank you to everyone who’s been sending messages, positive energy, praying and keeping all of us in your prayers.”

“We had a great fight,” Ramos said. “We practice a sport that we can’t predict, unfortunately, but we know for sure that we were doing our best. Raoni is a warrior, a phenomenal fighter, and he showed you that with all the technique he has, all the skill and heart he has. He showed everything about where he wants to go, where we all want to go, with all the work we’ve been putting in. Congratulations to him, and thank you all for the messages. Keep praying for him, and pretty soon he’ll be back here with us to put on another great show.”

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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