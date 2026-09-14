Tom Aspinall vacates UFC heavyweight title

On Monday, UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (15-3) announced that he is vacating the title, almost a year after being injured during his title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in October 2025.

“Ongoing complications with my eyes mean I cannot get medically cleared to fight right now,” Aspinall wrote in a statement posted on social media. “I’ve had multiple surgeries, accidents and infections, and done everything possible to get back to competing.”

Aspinall sustained an injury to his eye after a poke from Gane. The fight was declared a no contest in the first round and the champion would undergo multiple surgeries since the infraction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Aspinall (@tomaspinallofficial)

“I’ve had multiple surgeries, accidents and infections, and done everything possible to get back to competing, Aspinall wrote.

“I had previously agreed to a fight date and was back sparring, feeling great and ready to compete when an accident caused further damage to my right eye. This means more time away from the sport, and right now, the timing of my return is unclear.

“I know there have been questions about why I’ve been quiet. I’ve always followed the advice of the UFC and focused on my recovery while we’ve tried to make this happen.

“I’ve now made the decision to vacate the heavyweight title. I’ve asked the UFC to allow me to make this statement because I don’t want to hold the heavyweight division up. I know what it’s like to have your career put on hold and I want the other fighters to have the opportunity to compete for the title.

“The UFC and Hunter have been informed every step of the way and have seen the tests, procedures and medical information relating to my eyes. We have worked closely with different doctors and specialists to try and make my return happen, but unfortunately, it’s simply not possible right now.

“I’m absolutely gutted. I’ve chased this dream since I was 10 years old.

“I’m not done.

“Stepping away from the title is not stepping away from the sport or the dream. I’ll continue doing everything I can to get healthy, get cleared and get back to competing as soon as possible.

“What makes this particularly difficult is that many of the complications I’m dealing with are a result of fouls that changed the course of my career. Fighters rely on officials to enforce the rules and protect us in those moments, and it’s hard to still be dealing with the consequences today.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this absolute nightmare.

“I’ll be back as soon as I’m medically able to be.”

No word on the future of the UFC heavyweight title has officially been annouces as of press time.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.