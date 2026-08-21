Liv Morgan’s Recent Wardrobe Malfunction Becomes Talk of WWE RAW

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan found herself at the center of an unexpected moment during a recent episode of Monday Night RAW when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of the show.

The incident occurred during Morgan’s July 13, 2026, appearance on RAW, when the button on her black jean shorts appeared to come undone while she was involved in a segment with IYO SKY and Sol Ruca. Morgan was unable to properly fasten the shorts, briefly revealing the skin-colored tights she was wearing underneath.

Liv Morgan suffered a wardrobe malfunction on tonight’s RAW pic.twitter.com/zSQ5PrS73m — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) July 14, 2026

Rather than allowing the mishap to derail the segment, Morgan remained composed and continued performing. The tights underneath her ring gear helped prevent the situation from becoming more serious, allowing the WWE star to stay in character and continue with the show.

Wardrobe malfunctions are an occasional hazard for professional wrestlers, whose matches involve constant movement, grappling and physical contact. WWE performers’ gear is designed to withstand those demands, but even carefully prepared costumes can occasionally fail under the pressure of a live match or segment.

Morgan’s reaction also drew attention because of her ability to carry on without letting the unexpected problem overshadow the action. Moments like this can be particularly challenging in professional wrestling, where performers have to remain focused while thousands of fans—and a television audience—are watching live.

Interestingly, Morgan has previously been on the other side of a WWE wardrobe malfunction. During the 2025 Royal Rumble, she noticed that Lyra Valkyria was struggling with a wardrobe issue and deliberately waited before engaging with her, giving Valkyria time to fix her gear. Fans praised Morgan at the time for showing good judgment and sportsmanship despite competing against Valkyria in the match.

Lyra had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction and fair play to Liv Morgan is class for giving Lyra Valkyria a chance to fix her top #RoyalRumble @YaOnlyLivvOnce #wwe #WWEonNetflix pic.twitter.com/2jTkCed4zd — Scott (@matchdarts180) February 2, 2025

The latest incident once again demonstrates the unpredictable nature of live professional wrestling. For Morgan, however, the wardrobe mishap was ultimately just a brief distraction during an otherwise eventful stretch of her WWE career.

As the reigning Women’s World Champion, Morgan continues to remain one of WWE’s most prominent stars, and her ability to handle unexpected situations in the ring is another example of the professionalism required to perform live week after week.

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