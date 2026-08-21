Fri. Aug 21st, 2026
Contender Series, DWCS

Dana White says $225.3 million earned through Contender Series contracts

By Eric Kowal 4 hours ago

Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) has become one of the most important proving grounds for up-and-coming mixed martial arts fighters hoping to reach the UFC. Launched in 2017, the series gives promising prospects from around the world the opportunity to compete in high-stakes fights directly in front of UFC CEO Dana White and the promotion’s matchmakers, with the ultimate prize being a UFC contract.

Unlike a traditional developmental system, fighters have just one night to showcase their skills, toughness and ability to deliver an exciting performance. For many athletes, DWCS represents a life-changing opportunity—providing not only a potential path to the UFC, but also exposure to a massive audience and a chance to establish themselves as the sport’s next big star.

To back up what the opportunity can provide for up and coming athletes, White says fighters who earned UFC contracts through the Contender Series have made a combined $225.3 million.

The series has already produced numerous UFC champions, contenders and notable names, including Sean O’Malley, Jamahal Hill, Jack Della Maddalena, Bo Nickal and Carlos Prates.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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