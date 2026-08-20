Thu. Aug 20th, 2026
Chuck Liddell

Chuck Liddell accuses ex-wife of abducting daughter

By Eric Kowal 5 hours ago

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell is accusing ex-wife, Heidi Northcott, of abducting their 14-year-old daughter Guinevere. The couple were together for 14 years before finalizing their divorce in April 2025.

Earlier this week, Liddell filed an emergency custody ordered in the Los Angeles County Superior Court requesting Guinevere be returned to him and placed in his custody full time.

According to a report from TMZ, Liddell alleges that Heidi “proceeded to disobey several custody-related orders, including not using the co-parenting communication app, using the children as messengers, failing to bring Guinevere to extracurricular activities, and not following the court-ordered custody schedule.”

Chuck alleges Heidi took Guinevere during his custodial week last Thursday with “no intent to return her.”

Heidi told TMZ that the former couple’s daughter asked for her mom to take her.

“For the past 5 years after our divorce, Chuck has been obsessed with staying in my life and trying to control me” and says their kids ‘don’t feel safe speaking up to him at this point,'” Northcott said.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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