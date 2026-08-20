Betting Apps in India – Features, Payments, Downloads for 2026

Mobile Wagering Platforms Transform How India Bets on Sport

Sports betting in India has moved away from local bookmakers. People now use a betting app to access betting sites on their phones. They can check Pro Kabaddi League scores, and the same app lets them follow live cricket updates. This article examines the numbers, describes how these apps work, and explains what people need to know about mobile betting in India.

Market Growth

Analysts expect the India sports betting market to reach USD 7.40 billion in 2025. They project it will grow to USD 17.98 billion by 2034. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 6.82% from 2026 to 2034.

A separate industry forecast projects the market will grow at a 13.4% CAGR through 2030.

In 2024, India held 4.1% of the global sports betting market. The market grew from USD 5.32 billion in 2020 to this figure, making India the fastest-growing sports betting market in the Asia Pacific region. Mobile access and digital payments among people in urban and semi-urban areas are driving increased sports betting.

User Demographics

In India, adults aged 18–35 make up the largest group of mobile betting users. This demographic is highly comfortable with technology and digital transactions, and their comfort with technology and digital transactions drives adoption of mobile betting apps. Infrastructure supporting mobile betting users continues to expand in urban and rural areas.

In 2024, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said 840 million people in India used the internet. That year, 660 million people in the country had smartphones. Half of the people online are under 30. Among those aged 35 to 44, 68% say they know how to use online sites.

In 2024, rural India had more than 320 million internet users. People in cities use betting sites more often. By early 2025, about 97.1% of people aged 15–29 used mobile phones.

Which Sports Can You Bet On?

Online coverage now includes football, kabaddi, esports, badminton, and other sports. This coverage is no longer limited to cricket.

These apps cover major sports, offer various ways to follow or watch events, and are accessible on smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Cricket;

Football;

Kabaddi;

Esports;

Badminton;

Boxing;

Volleyball;

Basketball;

Horse racing.

4Rabet lists 80 to 90 cricket matches each day, and each match has 30 to 40 markets. Betting apps online show different odds for the same event; for example, odds on an India vs Australia match can range from 1.65 to 1.80. 1xBet allows users to choose match winners or predict how many sixes will be hit. In IPL matches, bettors can pick the batsman, the type of dismissal, or the time of a wicket using online betting apps. Pro Kabaddi matches can have up to 60 outcomes.

Key Features

By 2025, mobile apps will control 80 percent of the betting market, as users choose them for their sign-up process, UPI deposit features, and advanced tools.

Biometric login lets users get into the app. Stake preset buttons stay on the screen. The app updates the odds after each ball. When the odds shift, users get push notifications.

Android and iOS apps provide site access, letting users view stats and use live and multi-bet tools. Some apps also offer licensing and cash-out features, enabling users to place bets on every ball.

The best apps refresh odds ball-by-ball with minimal lag. Preset stake buttons are prominently displayed for users. Biometric login reduces the time required to enter credentials. Android and iOS apps provide the main website’s full feature set in a more compact and faster format.

Payment Options

Most sites let users deposit and withdraw money using UPI, Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, and Indian netbanking. Some sites also accept cryptocurrency, which gives users faster transactions and privacy.

Most apps rely on these techniques. Developers choose from the available options to suit their needs.

UPI – instant deposits and withdrawals;

PhonePe – direct transfer from bank;

Google Pay – quick payment option;

Paytm – wallet and netbanking combined;

Skrill – e-wallet for global transactions;

IMPS – immediate payment service;

Netbanking – traditional bank login method;

Cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin and other tokens.

Skrill lets users pay in more than 50 currencies, including INR. It has a licence for India. When someone makes a transfer, the money appears in their account balance. Once approved, IMPS and cryptocurrency payouts arrive in minutes. Users can choose from several deposit methods and pair these with a withdrawal method like UPI. In 2024, UPI in India handled 131 billion transactions.

How Do Deposits and Withdrawals Work?

The numbers are more important than users realize. Instant withdrawal delivers funds to UPI or cryptocurrency within 15 to 30 minutes. Not every withdrawal method qualifies as instant.

Withdrawals take between 15 minutes and 5 days, depending on the payment method the user chooses. Some payment methods allow withdrawals starting from as little as ₹55, while others set higher limits between ₹50,000 and ₹1,00,000.

Some sites let users withdraw as little as ₹55 using NetBanking. UPI withdrawals take between 1 and 6 hours. Bank transfers can take several days. Most apps process withdrawals in 24 to 48 hours. Crypto withdrawals often go through faster, so users get their funds in 2 to 5 minutes.

Download Process

Google blocks real-money apps in India. Users can’t get the APK from the Play Store, so they need to find another way to install it.

Instructions for installing on Android devices follow.

Open the bookmaker site using a mobile browser. Locate the Android download option. Tap the APK download button, then wait while your device saves the file. Open your phone settings. Enable the “Install unknown apps” option for your browser. Open the downloads folder. Find the APK file. Tap it to start the process. The process takes 10 to 15 seconds. After that, the icon appears on your home screen.

iOS Setup

Apple applies the same policy as Google to real-money betting apps in India: the iOS app is not available on the App Store. Users must install the app using a configuration profile. The text does not provide the installation steps.

Open Settings, tap General, then select VPN & Device Management. Start by finding the app in the list. Tap Install. Then enter your passcode. Open Settings. Tap General. Choose Profiles and Device Management. Tap the app name. Tap Trust to switch it on.

Open the app and tap the registration button. Enter your phone number, address, and contact details, then upload your identity documents. Staff use the submitted information to verify your details for KYC. Setup takes about 90 seconds.

What Makes an App Worth Your Time?

Apps that pay out tend to keep more users. People consider withdrawal speed and process clarity when choosing which apps to use again.

Progressive web applications eliminate downloads. Developers create applications for lower-end devices, which helps reach more people. Users trust sites that show a withdrawal process with no hidden rules.

Mobile apps send users updates on cricket events and let them react when odds change. Some apps are available in English and Hindi, so more people can participate. Many people use more than one app. They start with deposits and keep accounts on two or three apps. Over a season, getting the best price each time can make a difference.

Conclusion

The market trajectory shows no signs of slowing. Cricket is the primary market driver, while other sports are gaining traction. The user base continues to expand in urban and rural areas.

Withdrawal speed can influence which app someone chooses. UPI payment systems make transactions easy. Users can test apps with deposits, log in to accounts to compare odds, and find apps that display terms and payout details.

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