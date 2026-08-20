Liz Carmouche and Jena Bishop renew their rivalry with history on the line

Fresh off its landmark merger with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the Professional Fighters League (PFL) returns to Chicago on Friday, October 16, as Wintrust Arena hosts the crowning of the inaugural PFL Women’s Flyweight World Champion.

The event continues the momentum of the newly combined PFL and MVP organization, which is expanding its global footprint while continuing to deliver world-class MMA and boxing events around the world.

The timeless Liz Carmouche (26-8) faces off once again with submission specialist Jena Bishop (11-3), this time for the inaugural PFL Women’s Flyweight World Title. Pre-sale tickets for PFL Chicago are available now, and tickets will go on general sale from Friday, August 21 at 11 am ET via pfl.info/chicago.

One of the pioneers of women’s MMA, Carmouche made history by competing in the UFC’s first-ever women’s fight against Ronda Rousey in 2013. She is the former Bellator and PFL World Tournament Champion, and has been competing in MMA since 2010 after having spent five years in the Marine Corps. More than a decade later, she remains one of the sport’s elite competitors, having won 13 of her last 14 bouts, 10 of which came via finish. Not content with one of the best hit lists in the game, she eyes more gold and will compete against a woman she has defeated once before in the 2025 tournament finals.

Bishop is one of the most credentialed grapplers in women’s MMA. The American boasts a BJJ black belt, is a former IBJJF No-Gi World Champion, and represented the USA at the ADCC World Championships, which has translated to seven submission wins in her 11 MMA victories. Having met Carmouche in the PFL World Tournament finals last year, she was caught by a hook in the third round which led to a TKO finish. Since that bout, Bishop has responded emphatically by earning consecutive first round submission victories, one of which was an undefeated Georgian wrecking ball in Borena Tsertsvadze, to secure another shot at championship gold.

Now, with the inaugural PFL Women’s Flyweight World Championship on the line, the rivals meet again in Chicago to determine who will make history as the division’s first champion.

“Chicago has become an important market for PFL, and we’re excited to return with another championship event for our fans,” said PFL CEO John Martin. “The inaugural PFL Women’s Flyweight World Championship is another milestone for our organization and a testament to the incredible talent competing across our roster. Liz Carmouche and Jena Bishop have already proven they’re among the very best in the world, and there’s no better stage than Chicago to crown the first champion in this division.”

Updated PFL Chicago Main Card:

Wintrust Arena – Chicago, Illinois

Friday October 16, 2026

ESPN2 (U.S.)

PFL Women’s Flyweight World Championship Main Event: #2-Liz Carmouche (26-8) vs. #4-Jena Bishop (11-3)