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Henry Cejudo, UFC 323

Henry Cejudo to make boxing debut

By Eric Kowal 5 hours ago

Former Olympic wrestling gold medalist and former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo will make his boxing debut. No, this is not an April Fool’s Day joke.

The future UFC Hall of Famer Cejudo will meet influencer boxer Deen The Great on Sep. 26 at James L. Knight Arena in Miami as part of the Misfits Boxing show to be broadcast on DAZN.

 

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Deen the Great is 7-1 in exhibition boxing matches.

Cejudo, 39, retired from MMA for the second time in December, after losing a decision to Peyton Talbott at UFC 323. He is one of the most accomplished athletes in combat sports history, excelling in both wrestling and mixed martial arts.

In wrestling, Cejudo won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics at just 21 years old, becoming the youngest American Olympic wrestling champion at the time. He was also a Pan American Games champion, a two-time U.S. Nationals champion, and a three-time Pan American Championships gold medalist, earning him induction into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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