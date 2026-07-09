8 WWE Stars Who Made It Big in Other Sports Arenas

8 WWE Stars Who Starred in Other Arenas

WWE has never been shy about borrowing talent from other sports, and other sports have returned the favor just as often. Crossover stars pull in martial arts crowds just as much as they pull in wrestling diehards. Some names built entire second careers outside the ring. Others walked in from a different arena and made the transition look easy. Here are eight who proved stardom travels well beyond WWE.

Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather never signed a WWE contract, but his two appearances, including a WrestleMania brawl with The Big Show, remain some of the most talked-about crossover moments the company has produced. He built his name on being undefeated in the ring, and he has kept fans guessing about a return to the sport that made him a household name.

Mayweather’s future keeps generating headlines, too. There are reports pointing to a return to professional boxing, with his exhibition match against Mike Tyson still very much on the table. In fact, some platforms have already published their boxing betting odds for this bout, which suggests they think it will happen. This is great news for boxing fans. Not so much for WWE fans, though. The thing is that if he’s really thinking about getting into the ring with ‘Iron Mike,’ then he’s probably not plotting a pro wrestling comeback.

Logan Paul

Few outsiders have adapted to WWE as fast as Logan Paul. He came in from a boxing background, having shared the ring with Floyd Mayweather himself, and turned that combat sports instinct into a legitimate in-ring style. His matches against Roman Reigns and The Miz proved the crossover was more than a YouTube stunt.

Tyson Fury

The ‘Gypsy King’ showed up at Crown Jewel and immediately looked like he belonged, trading shots with Braun Strowman in a spot built for spectacle rather than competition.

Tyson Fury’s incredible boxing résumé (a unified heavyweight boxing champion who beat Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko) gives every WWE appearance an extra layer of credibility most guest stars simply do not have.

Fury hasn’t made a trip to the WWE universe since 2022, and probably won’t until at least 2027. The reason is that the ‘Gypsy King’ has just come out of boxing retirement and is reportedly preparing for a super-fight against Anthony Joshua.

Ronda Rousey

Rousey came into WWE as one of the biggest crossover signings in company history after dominating women’s MMA and helping build the UFC’s entire women’s division. Before any of that, she was already a trained judoka with an Olympic bronze medal. Her WWE run leaned hard into that legitimacy, and she never shied away from discussing her rougher nights in the cage.

Dennis Rodman

Long before modern athletes made jumping between sports look normal, Rodman was doing it. The five-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer got involved in WCW during the height of his fame, teaming with Hollywood Hogan and turning basketball trash talk into wrestling heat almost overnight.

Pat McAfee

McAfee spent eight seasons as an NFL punter before building a media empire, and his move into WWE never felt like a stretch. He wrestled real matches against Adam Cole and Austin Theory, took real bumps, and became one of the most credible color commentators the product has had in years.

Brock Lesnar

Lesnar’s path runs the other direction. He left WWE at the height of his popularity to chase a UFC heavyweight title, won it, then came back to WWE and beat The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak. Very few athletes have main-evented in two completely different combat sports promotions.

Kurt Angle

Angle won Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling with a broken neck, a detail he has never let anyone forget. That credibility carried directly into WWE, where his amateur background shaped one of the most decorated in-ring careers of his generation, title runs included.

Pinning Down the Verdict

Whether they came from the Octagon, the ring, or someplace else, these eight made it clear that WWE stardom and success elsewhere are not mutually exclusive. These crossover stars also paved the way for new athletes to put on the mask and try themselves in the WWE world. That said, we’re 100% certain more will follow soon.

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