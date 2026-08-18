Wladimir Klitschko Mourns Hayden Panettiere as Their Daughter Kaya Faces Life Without Her Mother

Wladimir Klitschko is mourning the sudden death of his former fiancée, actress Hayden Panettiere, while promising to preserve her memory for their 11-year-old daughter, Kaya.

Panettiere, known for her roles in Heroes, Nashville and the Scream franchise, died August 16 at the age of 36. Her cause of death has not been officially determined.

Klitschko, the former Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champion, shared an emotional tribute following Panettiere’s death. He remembered her as an important part of his life and emphasized that their daughter would grow up knowing her mother’s love and legacy. He also asked the public to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve.

The actress and boxer first met in 2008 and began dating the following year. Their relationship eventually led to an engagement in 2013 and the birth of their daughter, Kaya, in December 2014. The couple separated in 2018 but remained connected through their daughter.

Their relationship became especially complicated as Panettiere struggled with postpartum depression, addiction and other personal difficulties. In 2018, she relinquished primary custody of Kaya to Klitschko, a decision she later described as one of the most painful experiences of her life. She maintained that putting her daughter in a stable environment was ultimately an act of love.

In interviews earlier this year, however, Panettiere spoke warmly about her relationship with Klitschko and their approach to co-parenting. She said they remained close and that she was grateful for their ability to show Kaya that separation did not mean a lack of love.

Panettiere also remained closely connected to Kaya despite living apart. Reports from earlier this year described their relationship as strong, with the actress maintaining regular communication and visits with her daughter.

For Klitschko, Panettiere’s death now brings a deeply personal loss alongside the responsibility of helping their daughter navigate the death of her mother.

The tragedy comes only months after Panettiere publicly revisited some of the most difficult chapters of her life in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning. In the book and accompanying interviews, she reflected on motherhood, addiction, recovery and her complicated feelings surrounding the decision to let Kaya live primarily with her father.

Panettiere’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief from colleagues, friends and fans. For Klitschko, the focus now appears to be on protecting his daughter while ensuring that Kaya grows up with a meaningful understanding of the mother she lost far too soon.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.