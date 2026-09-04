Katie Taylor vs. Flora Pili: Irish Boxing Legend Looks to Cap Career With One Final Undisputed Triumph

Katie Taylor will step into the ring one final time Saturday night, and there may be no more fitting setting for the Irish boxing icon to close the book on her legendary career.

Taylor will face undefeated French challenger Flora Pili at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, in what is being billed as her professional farewell. The event is expected to draw approximately 80,000 fans to the historic stadium, giving Taylor the opportunity to end her career in front of a massive home crowd.

The fight is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, as the headline bout of the “Once Upon A Time” event. Taylor and Pili are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10:10 p.m. local time, although that could change depending on the length of the undercard.

Taylor’s Final Challenge

Taylor enters the fight with a 25-1 professional record and remains one of the most accomplished fighters in the history of women’s boxing.

The 40-year-old former Olympic gold medalist currently holds the WBA, WBO and IBF super lightweight championships, with the vacant WBC title also on the line Saturday night. A victory would give Taylor another undisputed championship and provide an extraordinary conclusion to a career that has helped transform women’s boxing around the world.

Taylor’s only professional defeat came against Chantelle Cameron in 2023, but she avenged that loss later that same year. She has also shared the ring with Amanda Serrano in one of the defining rivalries in modern women’s boxing, further cementing her status as one of the sport’s pioneers.

Now, however, Taylor faces a very different challenge.

Rather than another established superstar, she will meet a younger, undefeated fighter with everything to gain.

Who Is Flora Pili?

Pili brings a perfect 12-0 professional record into the biggest fight of her career. The French contender has two knockout victories and has established herself as a legitimate force at super lightweight. She previously held the European super lightweight title and captured the IBO championship in December.

Pili’s undefeated record makes her a potentially dangerous opponent for Taylor’s farewell.

The French fighter is also taller than Taylor and is expected to bring physical strength and durability into the contest. The World Boxing Council describes Pili as a fighter capable of competing at a high pace while possessing considerable physical strength.

For Pili, the opportunity is enormous. Defeating Taylor would not only hand the Irish superstar a loss in her final professional fight but would immediately make Pili one of the biggest names in women’s boxing.

Experience vs. Youth

On paper, the matchup presents an intriguing contrast.

Taylor has spent years competing against the very best fighters in the sport and has performed on some of boxing’s biggest stages. Pili, meanwhile, enters the biggest spotlight of her career with an unblemished record but considerably less experience at this level.

That experience could prove decisive.

Taylor’s speed, footwork, combinations and ability to control the tempo of a fight have been trademarks throughout her career. She will likely look to use those skills to keep Pili from establishing her physical advantages.

Pili’s best opportunity could come from making the fight uncomfortable. If she can use her size, strength and pressure to force Taylor into prolonged exchanges, she could potentially turn the bout into a much more difficult contest than the Irish champion would prefer.

The Perfect Ending?

There is also the emotional element.

Taylor has spent much of her career advocating for the growth of boxing in Ireland, and fighting at Croke Park has long been a dream. The event will mark the return of professional boxing to the iconic venue for the first time since Muhammad Ali fought there in 1972.

Taylor has described the opportunity as potentially the most iconic moment of her career.

Now she has the chance to make it even more memorable.

A victory would allow Taylor to walk away with another undisputed championship, in front of tens of thousands of Irish fans, against an undefeated challenger who represents the next generation of women’s boxing.

But Pili has no intention of simply playing a supporting role in Taylor’s retirement celebration.

She has earned her place in the ring, and a victory would instantly become the defining accomplishment of her career.

Prediction

Taylor should enter the fight as the favorite based on her experience, championship pedigree and proven ability to perform against elite competition.

Pili’s undefeated record and physical attributes, however, make this far from a guaranteed walkover.

The longer the fight remains competitive, the more pressure will likely fall on Taylor to demonstrate that she still has enough speed and activity to control the younger challenger.

Ultimately, Taylor’s experience should give her the edge.

Prediction: Katie Taylor by unanimous decision.

If Taylor can put together one final performance featuring the speed, movement and combination punching that have defined her career, she could leave Croke Park with another undisputed championship — and the kind of storybook ending that few fighters ever receive.

Regardless of the result, Saturday night will represent much more than another boxing match.

It will be the final chapter of Katie Taylor’s professional career.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.