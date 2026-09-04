Mon. Sep 7th, 2026

UFC Paris weigh-in results and video – Hooker vs. Parnasse

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

UFC Paris weigh-ins were held this morning ahead of Saturday’s fight card from Accor Arena in Paris, France.

In the main event, former two-division KSW champion Salahdine Parnasse makes his UFC debut in a lightweight bout against the gritty veteran in Dan Hooker.

Watch ceremonial weigh-ins below:

UFC Paris weigh-in results below:

Main Card (Paramount+, 3 p.m. ET)

Dan Hooker (155) vs. Salahdine Parnasse (155)

Fares Ziam (155) vs. Axel Sola (155)

Michael Page (185) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (186)

Daniil Donchenko (170) vs. Punahele Soriano (170)

Kurtis Campbell (146) vs. Trevor Peek (146)

Losene Keita (146) vs. Muhammad Naimov (145)

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 12 p.m. ET)

Morgan Charriere (145) vs. Felipe Lima (146)

Mario Pinto (252) vs. Ryan Spann (255)

Oumar Sy (206) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (205)

Nathaniel Wood (146) vs. Pavel Andrusca (146)

Michael Aljarouj (126) vs. Fabia Sintes (125)

Nora Cornolle (136) vs. Klaudia Sygula (136)

Matthieu Duclos (185) vs. Luis Felipe Dias (185)

Delphine Benouaich (115) vs. Sofia Montenegro (115)

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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