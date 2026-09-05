Stamp Fairtex Scores Narrow Split-Decision Victory Over Selina Flores In Atomweight Muay Thai Bout

September 5, 2026 – Bangkok, Thailand: ONE Championship (ONE) returned to the historic Lumpinee Stadium with ONE Fight Night 47: Stamp vs. Flores, featuring a highly anticipated Muay Thai battle between top atomweight stars.

Former three-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex edged out two-time WBC Muay Thai World Champion Selina “Teep Queen” Flores via split decision in the atomweight Muay Thai main event.

Flores attempted to establish her signature teeps from the opening bell, but Stamp quickly closed the distance with fiery punching combinations. The Thai superstar looked incredibly sharp in the first frame, charging forward with her combinations, punctuated by a crisp right hand to the body.

The American star tried to keep the action on the outside in round two, seemingly hesitant to engage in the pocket. Stamp continued pressing the action, landing a slapping left kick to the ribs and countering her opponent’s advances with heavy boxing. The matchup then transformed into a distinct battle of ranges, pitting Flores’ long teeps against Stamp’s punishing counterpunches.

In the final stanza, Stamp caught an incoming kick and unleashed a rapid torrent of right hands that staggered Flores. Undeterred, “Teep Queen” launched a spinning back elbow that narrowly missed its mark, prompting Stamp to retaliate with a spectacular cartwheel kick.

Ultimately, Stamp’s precise boxing and forward pressure secured the nod from two of the three ringside judges, earning her the hard-fought victory on the scorecards.

In the co-main event, Ricardo Bravo delivered an explosive performance to knock out “The Eagle” Mohamed Younes Rabah in the first round, successfully snapping a recent three-fight skid.

The bout began with a heavy exchange of low kicks before the Argentine powerhouse established his dominance behind blistering boxing combinations. Bravo unloaded massive punches, leaving Rabah scrambling to weather the early storm. The momentum halted temporarily when Bravo absorbed a knee to the groin, forcing him to utilize the full five minutes of recovery time.

Once the action resumed, Bravo immediately bit down on his mouthpiece and uncorked a monstrous left hook that sent Rabah to the canvas. The Algerian showed tremendous heart to answer the count, but his reprieve was short-lived. Bravo stalked his prey and unloaded another thudding left hook to drop “The Eagle” for a second time, officially bringing the contest to a close.

For all remaining bout reports, please visit www.onefc.com. See complete results below.

ONE Fight Night 47 Results

Stamp Fairtex def. Selina Flores via split decision (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Ricardo Bravo def. Mohamed Younes Rabah via KO (left hand) at 2:58 of round one (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Fabio Henrique def. Ryohei Kurosawa via unanimous decision (MMA – strawweight)

Jordan Estupinan def. Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Pawel Jaworski def. Rafael Lovato Jr. via submission (kneebar) at 1:51 of round one (submission grappling – middleweight)

Pedro Dantas def. Hector Almonacid via unanimous decision (MMA – featherweight)

Macarena Aragon def. Gabi Fujimoto via submission (scarf-hold Americana) at 2:06 of round three (MMA – atomweight)

Elmehdi El Jamari def. Ngoc Phu Nguyen via TKO (three knockdowns in a round) at 2:42 of round one (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Performance Bonus Winners

Pawel Jaworski (US$50,000)