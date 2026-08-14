UFC 330 weigh-in results and video – Makhachev vs. Machado Garry

UFC 330 takes places Saturday, August 15 from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Official weigh-ins for the fight card headlined by two title fights took place earlier this morning, followed by ceremonial weigh-ins later this evening.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his title on the line against challenger Ian Machado Garry.

UFC women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern faces challenger Gillian Robertson.

Watch UFC 330 ceremonial weigh-in video at 6pm ET below:

UFC 330 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev (170) vs. Ian Machado Garry (170)

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Gillian Robertson (115)

Jalin Turner (156) vs. Kaue Fernandes (156)

Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185)

Edson Barboza (156) vs. Esteban Ribovics (156)

Preliminary Card (Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Chidi Njokuani (171)* vs. Joel Alvarez (171)

Charles Johnson (129.5) vs. Eduardo Chapolin (129.5) — 130-pound catchweight bout

Donte Johnson (184.5) vs. Eric McConico (186)

Vicente Luque (186) vs. Tresean Gore (186)

Early Prelims (Paramount+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Rafael Tobias (204) vs. Lucas Fernando (205)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (170)

Myktybek Orolbai (170.5) vs. Jeremiah Wells (171)

*Njokuani missed weight on first attempt (171.5), but successfully made weight on second attempt

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