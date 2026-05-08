Raja Jackson takes plea deal, will spend time in jail for assault on Syko Stu

Raja Jackson has agreed to a plea deal in connection with the 2025 assault of independent professional wrestler Stuart ‘Syko Stu’ Smith during a live wrestling event in Southern California, according to multiple reports published Thursday.

Jackson, 26, pleaded no contest to one felony count of battery causing serious bodily injury in Los Angeles County court. Prosecutors said the agreement includes an anticipated sentence of 90 days in county jail, two years of formal probation, and more than $81,000 in restitution payments to Smith.

The case stemmed from an August 2025 incident at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Sun Valley, California. What began as a scripted wrestling segment escalated into a real altercation after Jackson attacked Smith inside the ring. Video from the event showed Jackson continuing to strike Smith after he had been knocked unconscious, prompting intervention from other wrestlers and staff.

Smith suffered severe facial and head injuries and was hospitalized following the assault. Reports later indicated the injuries contributed to the end of his wrestling career.

Jackson had originally faced the possibility of several years in prison if convicted at trial. Court records show he was formally charged in October 2025 with felony battery causing great bodily injury.

The assault drew widespread attention across the wrestling and mixed martial arts communities because Jackson is the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. The elder Jackson publicly criticized his son’s actions following the incident.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for June, according to reports citing the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

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