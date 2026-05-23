Tom Hardy Continues to Impress With His Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Journey

While many fans know Tom Hardy for blockbuster roles in films like Warrior, The Dark Knight Rises, and Venom, the acclaimed actor has quietly built a respected reputation in another arena — Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Hardy’s martial arts journey reportedly began more than a decade ago while preparing for his role in Warrior, a film centered around mixed martial arts competition. What initially started as preparation for a movie role evolved into a serious long-term commitment to Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ), with Hardy continuing to train consistently even during busy filming schedules.

The actor earned his blue belt in 2020 while training with programs connected to REORG, a nonprofit that supports military veterans and emergency service personnel through jiu-jitsu and fitness training. Hardy has frequently spoken about the positive mental and physical benefits the sport provides.

Hardy’s progression quickly gained attention in 2022 when he began competing publicly in regional BJJ tournaments across England. Unlike many celebrities who train privately, Hardy entered legitimate amateur competitions against experienced practitioners in his age and belt divisions. In August 2022, he captured gold medals at the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Wolverhampton, winning both gi and no-gi divisions.

Just weeks later, Hardy entered the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes and again won gold while competing as a blue belt. Competitors and referees at the event reportedly expressed surprise at seeing the Hollywood actor arrive quietly and compete without fanfare. Several opponents later praised Hardy’s skill level, intensity, and humility on the mats.

His performances earned respect within the grappling community because Hardy did not rely on celebrity status. Members of the BJJ community on Reddit and other forums noted that while the tournaments were amateur-level competitions, Hardy was still testing himself against real opponents under authentic tournament conditions — something many celebrity practitioners never attempt.

In 2023, Hardy reached another major milestone when he was promoted to purple belt, a rank widely considered an advanced level in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Reports noted that Hardy had continued to compete actively and train under respected instructors affiliated with legendary grappler Roger Gracie.

More recently, reports surfaced in early 2026 that Hardy had earned his brown belt, placing him just one step away from black belt status in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Brown belt promotions are generally reserved for practitioners who demonstrate years of technical development, mat experience, and teaching capability.

Hardy’s continued dedication has helped further popularize Brazilian jiu-jitsu among mainstream audiences and celebrities alike. His willingness to compete publicly, rather than simply train recreationally, has earned him significant credibility within the combat sports world.

For many fans, Hardy’s BJJ journey mirrors the intensity and discipline seen in many of his film performances — except this time, the competition is very real.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.