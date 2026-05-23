BKFC 89 results – Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring wins bantamweight title

Palm Desert, CA (May 22, 2026) – Former Boxing World Champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring won the vacant Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) Bantamweight World Title in the Main Event of BKFC 89 on Friday night at the sold-out Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA.

The former United States Olympic boxing team member accomplished the feat with a one-sided, unanimous decision victory over Michael “Papa G” Larrimore. Herring dropped Larrimore once, leading to the unanimous 50-44 victory across all three scorecards.

“I knew Michael was a hard hitter and a tough guy, so we stuck with the game plan,” Herring said in his post-fight interview, adding, “This is an entertainment business, so you want to entertain the fans, first and foremost.”

The Coram, NY product is now 2-0 under the BKFC banner, while the Clearwater, FL fighter Larrimore is now 3-2 in the Squared Circle. With the victory, Herring joined Austin Trout in becoming a two-sport world champion in bare knuckle fighting and boxing.

Friday’s event aired LIVE worldwide exclusively on DAZN.

In Friday’s Co-Main Event, red-hot Huntington Beach, CA fighter Cody “The Knuckle Maniac” Vidal pounded his way to 4-1-1 with a third straight stoppage victory over former BKFC Light Heavyweight World Title challenger JoMi “The Archangel” Escoboza. The bout was stopped with just two seconds left in the opening frame.

Vidal took aim at BKFC Light Heavyweight World Champion Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt in his post-fight interview: “I am the best. In fact, Lorenzo ‘The Juggernaut’ Hunt, you say there’s no champ unless you say so, but I’m the next champ because ‘The Knuckle Maniac’ said so!”

The Dominican Republic-born Coconut Creek, FL product Escoboza is now 10-3 in his bare knuckle fighting career.

In Friday’s Featured Fight, Levi “Pitbull” Costa evened his BKFC record to 2-2 with a head-turning, first-round finish at the expense of Chase Gormley. The Brazilian-born San Diego, CA fighter sent Gormley to the canvas twice, forcing a stoppage at 1:38 of the opening round. Gormley, who hails from Susanville, CA, is now 1-2.

Midland, TX’s Anthony “Lil Nidas” Sanchez earned a unanimous decision victory over David “El Perro Necio” Diaz after five thrilling rounds of bantamweight action. Sanchez dropped Diaz three times, leading to all three judges giving him the victory (48-44, 49-43, 50-42). Sanchez is now 2-3; the Mexican-born Los Angeles product Diaz moves to 3-2-1.

“The Hollywood Bad Boy” Eric Soto of Palm Springs, CA turned heads in his BKFC premiere, stopping Pernell “Bootsie” Stevens in the opening round of their heavyweight matchup. Soto picked himself up off the canvas and rallied with a pair of knockdowns at the expense of Stevens. The fight was stopped with 14 seconds left in the first round. Stevens, who hails from Las Vegas, was also making his BKFC debut.

Russian-born Los Angeles, CA welterweight Evgenii “The Sailor” Kurdanov sent Erik “Lights Out” Lopez to the canvas four times before their bout was stopped 41 seconds into the second round. Kurdanov climbed to 2-3 with the victory, while the Dillon, MT fighter Lopez moved to 1-3 in his BKFC career.

Humboldt County, CA welterweight Ryan “Ryu” Petersen returned to the win column and upped his record to 3-2 with a decision victory over Daniel “Sweet Tooth” Keepers. Petersen scored the lone knockdown of the fight, paving the way to all three judges giving him the nod (49-45×2, 48-46). The Las Vegas product Keepers was making his BKFC debut.

Unbeaten Long Beach, CA cruiserweight Iman “Stross” Williams smashed his way to 3-0 with a second-round knockout at the expense of Cody Kerr. Time of the stoppage was 55 seconds into the second stanza. All of Williams’ victories have come by stoppage. He is the son of former WBO World Title challenger Jeremy “Half-Man, Half-Amazing” Williams. Kerr, who represents Sturgis, SD, is now 1-1 in his BKFC career.

Keith “The Officer” Richardson of Van Nuys, CA dropped Devon “The Dapper Scrapper” Schwan three times en route to the second-round technical knockout victory in cruiserweight action. Time of the stoppage was 41 seconds into the second frame. Richardson is now 3-2 with all of his wins coming by stoppage. The Wichita, KS product Schwan is now 1-1 under the BKFC banner.

Oceanside, CA’s Ricardo “El Nino Malo” Talavera Jr. was impressive in his BKFC premiere in the opening fight of the night, needing just 76 seconds to knock out “Slick” Vic Flor in their bantamweight bout. Flor, who hails from Fort Lauderdale, FL, is now 0-2.

BKFC 89 RESULTS

Jamel Herring def. Michael Larrimore via Unanimous Decision (50-44×3)

Wins vacant BKFC World Bantamweight Title

Cody Vidal def. JoMi Escoboza via TKO in Round 1 (1:58)

Levi Costa def. Chase Gormley via TKO in Round 1 (1:38)

Anthony Sanchez def. David Diaz via Unanimous Decision (48-44, 49-43, 50-42)

Eric Soto def. Pernell Stevens via TKO in Round 1 (1:46)

Evgenii Kurdanov def. Erik Lopez via TKO in Round 2 (0:41)

Ryan Petersen def. Daniel Keepers via Unanimous Decision (49-45×2, 48-46)

Iman Williams def. Cody Kerr via KO in Round 2 (0:55)

Keith Richardson def. Devon Schwan via TKO in Round 2 (0:41)

Ricardo Talavera Jr. def. Victor Flor via KO in Round 1 (1:16)