Logan Storley arrested on sexual battery charges at strip club

Logan Storley, a professional mixed martial artist with fights in both the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and Bellator MMA, was arrested in Key West, Florida and is being charged with one count of sexual battery following an alleged incident at a strip club.

“Storm” Storley was booked into Monroe County’s main jail on Stock Island according to a report from the Miami Herald and released on $50,000 bond on Tuesday.

According to his arrest report, “Storley met the woman at the Bull and Whistle, a three-story bar on Duval Street, at around 3 a.m. The woman told detectives Storley was trying to dance with her, but ‘wanted to get away.’”

The report continues to state that the woman and her sister went to the second-story bar to dance, where she saw other people in Storley’s group.

“He asked the woman to go to the third-floor bar, where clothing is optional, and ‘get naked,’” the report states. She said ‘no’, but eventually did go to the upstairs bar, called The Garden of Eden, according to the report.

When Storley made another attempt to dance with the woman, she danced close to another woman “in an effort to avoid him,” the report states. She then went downstairs to leave the establishment without him noticing, she told police according to the report. But, Storley followed her outside and persuaded her to go into an ally on Telegraph Lane, a block east of Duval Street, where he got naked and had intercourse with the woman against her will, according to the report.

The incident was witnessed by several employees of Teasers, a strip bar that is on Duval and backs into Telegraph Lane, detectives wrote in the report. When Storley noticed the employees, he ran away, leaving his clothes behind, but he was apprehended by the Teasers manager, who took him to officers in the area, according to the report. Officers took the woman to a health clinic for a sexual-assault examination, the report states. After being read his rights, Storley said he did not want to talk to police without his attorney present, according to the report.

Storley holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 19-4 and is coming off a May 2 main event win over Florim Zendeli at PFL Sioux Falls.

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