Logan Storley dominates in PFL Sioux Falls main event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – (May 2, 2026) – The Professional Fighters League (PFL) returned to Sioux Falls, where those in attendance at the Sanford Pentagon were treated to an incredible night of action.

In the main event, former interim Bellator Lightweight World Champion and No. 3-ranked Logan Storley faced 2024 PFL Europe Welterweight Champion and No. 6-ranked Florim Zendeli in an arena Storley had never lost in, and that didn’t change Saturday night. Storley set the tone early with a dominant first round, overwhelming Zendeli with his elite wrestling, forcing two cage grabs that resulted in a two-point deduction by referee Kevan MacDonald. That sequence proved decisive, as Storley went on to a commanding unanimous decision victory, with all three judges scoring it 30-25. In a welterweight division currently championed by Ramazan Kuramagomedov, the win firmly places Storley in the mix for a title opportunity.

In the co-main event, Dagestan’s Gadzhi Rabadanov, the No. 2-ranked lightweight and 2024 PFL Lightweight World Champion, showcased his elite grappling in an impressive performance over Latvia’s Alex Chizov, the 2025 PFL Europe Lightweight Champion. Rabadanov controlled the pace of the fight from the outset, repeatedly taking Chizov to the mat and racking up seven takedowns, a decisive factor that dictated the outcome of the matchup. While Chizov had moments where he looked to establish his striking, Rabadanov’s relentless pressure and positional control neutralized the European champion’s offense and kept him on the defensive throughout. By the final bell, Rabadanov’s ability to impose his game had clearly separated the two, earning him a convincing victory and reinforcing his position as one of the top lightweights in the PFL.

In a battle of top-ten ranked athletes, England’s No. 6-ranked Simeon Powell faced Argentina’s No. 8-ranked Emiliano Sordi. Unfazed by the experience gap against a former PFL Champion with more than 20 additional professional fights, Powell weathered multiple dangerous moments, stayed composed, and picked his openings carefully. He ultimately found his moment, dropping Sordi to the canvas to secure a statement victory.

In a battle of PFL heavyweights, No. 2-ranked Renan Ferreira and No. 6-ranked Sergey Bilostenniy came out swinging, with Bilostenniy dropping his Brazilian opponent early in the first round. Ferreira recovered, but Bilostenniy imposed his will on the ground throughout the fight before sealing the victory late in the third round, landing a right hook flush on the chin to end Ferreira’s night.

The main card opened with No. 4-ranked Magomed Magomedov facing longtime Bellator athlete, Leandro Higo. The first and second round of the fight were closely contested, with both men having their moments. Higo locked in a deep standing guillotine that threatened his opponent at one point, but it was the third round where Magomedov pulled away, earning a decision victory on two of the judges’ scorecards.

PFL Sioux Falls Main Card Results:

#3-Logan Storley (19-4) defeated #6-Florim Zendeli (11-2-1) via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)

#2-Gadzhi Rabadanov (27-5-2) defeated Alex Chizov (13-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

#6-Simeon Powell (12-2) defeated #8-Emiliano Sordi (26-14-1) via TKO at 3:05 of round three

#6-Sergei Bilosteeniy (15-4) defeated #2-Renan Ferreira (13-6) via TKO at 1:56 of round three

#4-Magomed Magomedov (22-5) defeated Leandro Higo (23-8) via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Preliminary Card Results:

Rasul Magomedov (9-0) defeated #10-Rafael Xavier (14-9) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

#10-Sabrinna de Sousa (6-0) defeated Cheyanne Bowers (7-3) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Sang Won Kim (15-6-1) defeated Humberto Bandenay (27-10) via TKO at 2:56 of round two

#3-Taila Santos (23-4) defeated Qihui Yan (25-6) via TKO at 2:02 of round one

Angel Alvarez (11-2) defeated Bryce Logan (13-10) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Brett Bye (1-0) defeated Taylor Michels (0-1) via TKO at 3:40 of round one

Maxwell Djantou Nana (8-2) defeated #10-Karl Williams (10-6) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)