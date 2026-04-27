UFC fighter pay is structured around a base guarantee, not a fixed salary. Every fighter signs a multi-fight contract that specifies a “show money” amount guaranteed regardless of the result, plus a win bonus that typically equals the base. An entry-level fighter on a $12,000/$12,000 contract earns $12,000 after a loss and $24,000 after a win. This structure makes the outcome of each fight financially significant at every level of the roster.

The spread between the lowest and highest earners on any card is extreme. At UFC Atlanta in June 2025, Rose Namajunas topped disclosed purses at $500,000 ($250,000 show + $250,000 win), while Malcolm Wellmaker earned just $24,000 after a bonus-winning knockout. These disclosed figures from athletic commissions exclude undisclosed bonuses and revenue-share deals the real total is consistently higher.

Combat sports attract commercial partners targeting an audience with high overlap with sports betting. Platforms like pinco giris are among the betting and casino operators that have expanded their presence around UFC events through digital placements and fight-week campaigns a pattern that mirrors boxing and basketball, where betting brands have moved from fringe partners to mainstream event sponsors over the past decade.

How the Pay Structure Works Tier by Tier

Entry-level fighters on the roster typically earn between $12,000 and $20,000 to show, with the same amount as a win bonus. A fighter who goes 3-0 in a year on a $14,000/$14,000 contract earns $84,000 in fight purses before expenses and fighting three times in a year is ambitious. Mid-tier contenders with a following earn $80,000–$250,000 per fight, while ranked fighters approaching title contention can reach $500,000 or more per appearance.

Entry level ($12k–$20k show): typical for new signings and Contender Series graduates; win bonus doubles the base.

typical for new signings and Contender Series graduates; win bonus doubles the base. Mid tier ($50k–$200k show): established fighters with rankings or recognizable names; often negotiated individually.

established fighters with rankings or recognizable names; often negotiated individually. Main eventers ($250k–$500k+ show): ranked top-5 fighters and former champions; base reflects market value.

ranked top-5 fighters and former champions; base reflects market value. Champions and elite headliners: base of $500,000 or more, plus PPV points or equivalent incentives negotiated per contract.

base of $500,000 or more, plus PPV points or equivalent incentives negotiated per contract. Performance bonuses: Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night both worth $50,000 each, awarded per event.

Bonuses, PPV Points and What Actually Hits the Bank

Performance Bonuses

Each numbered card reserves at least four $50,000 performance bonuses: two Performance of the Night and one Fight of the Night shared between both fighters. For a prelim fighter earning $12,000 to show, a $50,000 bonus more than quadruples the night’s income. The UFC sometimes expands the bonus pool after particularly strong events, but the $50,000 figure is the documented standard across disclosed payouts.

PPV Points and Star Incentives

Champions negotiate PPV revenue-sharing above certain buy thresholds. UFC 229 Khabib vs. McGregor sold over 2.4 million buys; McGregor’s PPV share drove his total well above the disclosed $3 million purse. Jon Jones earned up to $6.29 million in 2024 against a $2 million base, with the gap filled by PPV points. From 2026, the UFC’s Paramount deal shifts distribution toward subscription, restructuring how top earners collect their upside.

Venum Uniform Pay and Deductions

Since replacing Reebok, Venum pays fighters a tiered uniform fee per event from low four figures for newer athletes to five figures for champions and title challengers. Fighters who miss weight face a mandatory 20–30% purse deduction paid directly to the opponent, a significant financial penalty that can exceed $50,000 for a mid-tier fighter. Manager fees typically run 5–10% of total earnings, and gym percentages, camp costs, and travel further reduce the net figure most fighters take home. In 2025, Chase Hooper publicly detailed the math: roughly 10% to coaches, 15% to management, and 35% to taxes leaving around 40% of the gross purse in hand.

Real Payouts: Notable Disclosed Figures

Alex Pereira was the most active top-tier fighter and the highest-paid of 2024, though his total including undisclosed incentives has not been officially confirmed. Israel Adesanya earned $3.5 million for his 2023 rematch against Pereira a disclosed figure from commission records. Khabib Nurmagomedov accumulated approximately $21.7 million in recorded fight purses across his entire career. In 2024, the UFC settled a class-action lawsuit over fighter pay suppression for $335 million.

UFC 311 (January 2025): Islam Makhachev disclosed at $200,000 show widely considered a fraction of his actual total once PPV points are factored in. UFC 311: Merab Dvalishvili disclosed at $500,000 show with no win bonus reflecting a negotiated flat-rate structure common among title contenders. Nevada stopped routinely reporting fighter purses in 2020 after a change in state law, making California and Georgia the most transparent commissions currently disclosing pay. International fighters can face double taxation taxed at source by the host country and again by their home jurisdiction further reducing net earnings beyond the standard deductions. Class-action settlement: $335 million agreed in 2024 over fighter pay suppression a landmark shift in how compensation transparency is treated across the sport.

The UFC pay structure reflects commercial value more than athletic merit alone. A prelim fighter may earn $24,000 while a marketable main eventer collects ten times that on the same card. Managers negotiate terms that compound over a career, making early leverage critical. The $335 million settlement signals that pressure for transparency in fighter compensation is having measurable industry impact.

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