Tito Ortiz injured in boating accident – “Much of my memory was gone”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz has revealed that he was injured in a boating accident earlier this year.

“Eleven weeks ago, I was involved in the worst accident of my life,” Ortiz said in a video on Instagram.

“I was thrown from a boat traveling approximately 55 mph and launched nearly 10 feet into the air. I was knocked unconscious and woke up 10 feet underwater. I remember opening my eyes beneath the surface and realizing I had to get to the top. It took about six hard strokes before I finally broke through the water.

When I surfaced, the boat was over 100 yards away.

As I floated there, trying to understand what had happened, I realized how close I had come to losing my life. Thankfully, the boat came back around and picked me up. I sat down on a beanbag, confused, in pain, and not fully understanding the severity of my injuries.

The headaches, face pain, body pain, and memory loss that followed have been unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. For nearly two months after the accident, much of my memory was gone. Even now, pieces are slowly starting to come back.

This injury has affected every part of my life. My health has suffered. My personal life has suffered. My business has suffered. I’ve missed opportunities, lost time, and faced challenges I never expected.

But through it all, one thing remains clear: God was watching over me.

I truly believe I was given a second chance. Every day since that accident has been a reminder of how precious life is and how quickly everything can change.

On Monday, June 8, I will undergo C3-C4 disc replacement surgery. My hope is that this procedure will finally relieve the pain and help me continue the road to recovery.

Thank you to everyone who has supported me, prayed for me, checked in on me, and stood by my side during this difficult journey. Your encouragement has meant more than words can express.

I’m not done fighting. This is just another challenge to overcome.

God bless, and thank you all for being part of my journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tito Ortiz (@titoortizig)

The 51-year-old former fighter Ortiz last competed when he lost a boxing match against Anderson Silva in 2021. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” now owns a restaurant is South Florida and is married to former UFC octagon girl Amber Nichole-Miller.

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