Wed. Jun 3rd, 2026
Alex Pereira, Onslaught

Alex Pereira makes acting debut as “The Butcher” in ‘Onslaught’

By Eric Kowal 10 hours ago

Alex Pereira makes his acting debut in the upcoming A24 action-horror thriller Onslaught, scheduled for a theatrical release on September 4, 2026. The former UFC two-division champion stars as the primary antagonist, a genetically engineered super soldier known as “The Butcher”.

The film follows Celeste (Adria Arjona), a mother living in a trailer park, who is forced to use her combat skills to protect her family when a rogue squad of dangerous super soldiers escapes from a secret military base in the desert.

Watch trailer below

Pereira, a former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion, returns to the Octagon on June 14 when he squares off against Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC heavyweight title.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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