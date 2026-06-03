Alex Pereira makes acting debut as “The Butcher” in ‘Onslaught’
Alex Pereira makes his acting debut in the upcoming A24 action-horror thriller Onslaught, scheduled for a theatrical release on September 4, 2026. The former UFC two-division champion stars as the primary antagonist, a genetically engineered super soldier known as “The Butcher”.
The film follows Celeste (Adria Arjona), a mother living in a trailer park, who is forced to use her combat skills to protect her family when a rogue squad of dangerous super soldiers escapes from a secret military base in the desert.
Watch trailer below
Pereira, a former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion, returns to the Octagon on June 14 when he squares off against Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC heavyweight title.