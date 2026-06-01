Wed. Jun 3rd, 2026
Missouri, Ben Askren

Ben Askren

Ben Askren Makes Miraculous Return versus Belal Muhammad at RAF11 Milwaukee

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

Wrestling and mixed martial arts legend Ben Askren will return to the mat for RAF11 in Milwaukee to face Belal Muhammad, former UFC Welterweight champion. The match marks the first time Askren will compete since his miraculous recovery following life-saving lung transplant surgery due to severe pneumonia. Anticipation is high throughout the wrestling community as Askren makes his long-awaited return to competition.

In addition to his role as an RAF commentator, Askren has stayed active by leading wrestling clinics. He was originally the first person signed to RAF before falling ill in May 2025. Askren says this will be his last competitive match.

The match joins as the co-main event on July 18th—also Askren’s birthday—preceding Arman Tsarukyan vs Colby Covington at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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