Ben Askren update – still on ventilator, lung transplant possible

Earlier this month it was announced that former UFC, Bellator MMA, and ONE Championship fighter Ben Askren was fighting for his life.

The 40-year-old “Funky” Askren reportedly contracted “severe pneumonia very suddenly” and was “unable to respond”. That news came out via Askren’s wife Amy on June 7, while the UFC aired their UFC 316 pay-per-view event from Newark New Jersey.

Fast forward almost two weeks and Askren is still battling, but a new update has been provided by his spouse.

“I haven’t shared an update because Ben has been in limbo for a while and I was hoping to have him wake up and be the one to decide what to share,” Amy said in a Facebook post. “I’ve had some media people contact me that they are going to share an update and I would rather it come from me.

“Ben is still on a ventilator and ecmo to support him while he heals. There are good days and bad, but on the good, they have been able to wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze hands. His body can’t handle coming off sedation too much yet. I’m still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for lung transplant.

“Please pray for his continued healing, and if transplant is the solution, that he can get on the list quickly and easily. I know transplants are such a blessing and I’m overwhelmed at the thought of him receiving a gift like that. No one would take better care of that gift than Ben.

“Thank you for every message and all of the support. Despite this awful situation, I’m feeling so blessed by the community we’re surrounded by. Give your loved ones a hug today and make sure you’re prepared situations like this. Ben is the healthiest guy I know and I never could have expected this.”

A member of the 2008 US Olympic team, Askren debuted in MMA in 2009 and later went on to capture the Bellator welterweight championship before winning the title at the same weight with One Championship. Having retired from MMA in 2019, he made his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul in 2021, suffering a first round TKO loss.

