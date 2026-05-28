Former UFC champions Glover Teixeira and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua to face one another in boxing match

Former UFC light heavyweight champions Glover Teixeira and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua will compete against one another in a boxing match in Brazil, Spaten Fight Night announced Wednesday.

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Winning the title at 42 years old made Teixeira the oldest first-time champion in UFC history. He won the undisputed title by defeating Jan Błachowicz via a second-round rear-naked choke at UFC 267. He subsequently lost the championship belt to Jiří Procházka via a fifth-round submission at UFC 275 less than a year later.

Maurício “Shogun” Rua was the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion from May 2010 to March 2011. He won the title at UFC 113 by defeating Lyoto Machida via a first-round knockout. His reign ended when he lost the championship to Jon Jones at UFC 128.

Teixeira, now 46, has not competed in MMA since a January 2023 decision loss to former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. Rua was defeated on that same card by Ihor Potieria.

The fight between the two Brazilians will take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Aug. 29.

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