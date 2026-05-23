Patrick Habirora knocks out Benson Henderson in 20 seconds at PFL Brussells

PFL Brussels culminates as Patrick Habirora sends the Belgian faithful into a raucous ovation as he knocked out Benson Henderson in 20 seconds

BRUSSELS (MAY 23, 2026) – PFL Brussels has come to a close after a night filled with elite MMA action in Belgium’s capital.

Patrick Habirora (9-0) continues to be one of Europe’s most exciting prospects as he delivered a devastating performance, knocking out MMA icon Benson “Smooth” Henderson (30-13) in 20 seconds with a leaping left hook. Now undefeated in nine fights with eight finishes, the world is at the “The Belgian Bomber’s” feet as he looks to climb the rankings and make himself undeniable in PFL.

In the co-main event, surging French bantamweight Taylor “Double Impact” Lapilus (25-4) left the cage victorious after cruising to a unanimous decision over England’s Jake “White Kong” Hadley (12-6). Lapilus showed there are levels to MMA, and he is amongst the world’s elite. Now on a six-fight win-streak, the Frenchman took to the microphone and demanded a title fight be in his immediate future.

Boris Mbarga “Modern Gladiator” Atangana (9-0) announced himself to the PFL Middleweight division in emphatic fashion as he KO’d Jared “NiteTrain” Gooden (23-12). A head kick spelt the beginning of the end, as the Belgian bruiser proceeded to pressure the wobbled American against the cage and threw heavy hooks which led to the referee stopping the fight.

In a RIZIN collaboration bout, former RIZIN Champion Naoki Inoue (21-5) came out victorious against 2025 PFL Bantamweight Tournament Champion and No.6 ranked Marcirley “Durin” Alves (15-5) via split decision. Inoue controlled the distance early with the reach and height advantage, before getting dragged into Alves’ style of fight, exchanging heavy blows. In an extremely close fight with only a one-punch differential between the fighters, the judges gave the decision to the man from Japan.

In the main card opener, striking sensation and No.8 ranked featherweight Asaël “The Sultan” Adjoudj (11-1) defeated the former Shooto Featherweight World Champion Keisuke “Sasuke” Sasu (14-5-1) via a devastating head kick in the second round. The experience of the former three-time world kickboxing champion was on full display as he peppered his opponent with a wide variety of kicks before going high, knocking Sasu out before he hit the canvas. Adjoudj set his intentions for the title on the microphone after his fight.

Full PFL Brussels Main Card Results:

Patrick Habirora (9-0) defeated Benson Henderson (30-13) via knockout (punches) at 0:20 in round one

Taylor Lapilus (25-4) defeated Jake Hadley (12-6) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Boris Atangana (9-0) defeated Jared Gooden (23-12) via knockout (punches) at 1:05 in round one

Naoki Inoue (21-5) defeated Marcirley “Durin” Alves (15-5) via split decision (29-28 x2, 27-30)

Asaël Adjoudj (11-1) defeated Keisuke Sasu (14-5-1) via knockout (head kick) at 2:22 in round two

Preliminary Card Results:

Gustavo Oliveira (13-2) defeated Baris Adiguzel (10-2) via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:10 in round two

Donegi Abena (1-0) defeated Joe Schilling (4-7) via TKO (retirement, Schilling refused to continue after foul) in round one

Movsar Ibragimov (8-1) defeated Shane Campbell (5-5) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:28 in round one

Khamzat Abaev (6-1) defeated Luca Poclit (10-3) via knockout at 2:56 in round one

Adam Meskini (11-3) defeated Keweny Lopes (12-5-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Ashley Reece (10-3) defeated Rustam Serbiev (9-6) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)