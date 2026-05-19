Wed. May 20th, 2026
Brandon Jenkins

UFC veteran Brandon Jenkins hoping to rebook Dillon Danis fight after MVP: Rousey vs. Carano win

By James Lynch 11 hours ago

Interview with Brandon Jenkins

Brandon Jenkins (16-11) recaps his split decision win over Chris Avila (8-9) at MVP: Rousey vs. Carano on May 16th. Brandon also spoke about how this fight came together, his coaching role at Syndicate MMA and how he’s hoping to rebook his fight with Dilllon Danis, as long as the weight class makes sense.

“The people involved want me to do it still. I’m still interested in doing it.  I see him wrestling at 190-pounds. He wants to fight at 175-pounds. I got to figure out what I want to do with that. Maybe it was at welterweight or 165-pounds, I’d be way more interested. There still is interest, but we got to think about a lot more things.”

 

author avatar
James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
See Full Bio
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Mugshot of a man with short blond hair and stubble facing the camera against a gray background.

Logan Storley arrested on sexual battery charges at strip club

By Eric Kowal 11 hours ago
Colby Covington

Colby Covington “retired” according to UFC website

By Eric Kowal 20 hours ago
Promotional UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi banner with a nighttime city skyline over water and the date July 25.

UFC announces return to Abu Dhabi on July 25

By Report 2 days ago
Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano

Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano results and prelim live stream

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago
UFC Vegas 117 Results

UFC Vegas 117 Results – Allen vs. Costa

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago
Medet Zheenaliev

Medet Zheenaliev drowned in lake while saving children

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago