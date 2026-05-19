UFC veteran Brandon Jenkins hoping to rebook Dillon Danis fight after MVP: Rousey vs. Carano win

Interview with Brandon Jenkins

Brandon Jenkins (16-11) recaps his split decision win over Chris Avila (8-9) at MVP: Rousey vs. Carano on May 16th. Brandon also spoke about how this fight came together, his coaching role at Syndicate MMA and how he’s hoping to rebook his fight with Dilllon Danis, as long as the weight class makes sense.

“The people involved want me to do it still. I’m still interested in doing it. I see him wrestling at 190-pounds. He wants to fight at 175-pounds. I got to figure out what I want to do with that. Maybe it was at welterweight or 165-pounds, I’d be way more interested. There still is interest, but we got to think about a lot more things.”

James Lynch See Full Bio Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports