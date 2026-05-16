Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano results and prelim live stream

MVP MMA Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano results from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

In the main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey meets Gina Carano.

In the co-main event slot, former UFC superstars Mike Perry and Nate Diaz square off. A third main event is scheduled between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and Philipe Lins.

Watch the prelim fights live at 6pm ET below:

Results below:

Main Card:

Ronda Rousey defeated Gina Carano via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 0:17

Mike Perry defeated Nate Diaz via TKO (referee stoppage) – Round 2, 5:00

Francis Ngannou defeated Philipe Lins via KO – Round 1, 4:31

Salahdine Parnasse defeated Kenneth Cross via TKO – Round 1, 4:18

Robelis Despaigne defeated Junior dos Santos via KO – Round 1, 2:59

Preliminary Card:

Namo Fazil defeated Jake Babian via submission (D’arce choke) – Round 2, 0:58

Adriano Moraes defeated Phumi Nkuta via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 4:59

Jason Jackson defeated Jefferson Creighton via KO – Round 1, 0:22

David Mgoyan defeated Albert Morales via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)

Aline Pereira defeated Jade Masson-Wong via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30)

Brandon Jenkins defeated Chris Avila via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

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