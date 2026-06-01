Biggest MMA Fights Still Ahead in 2026: UFC, PFL, and Title Stakes

The Biggest MMA Fights Fans Are Waiting for in 2026

The second half of 2026 has enough confirmed MMA business to keep the sport out of its usual summer lull. UFC Freedom 250 lands at the White House on June 14 with Ilia Topuria against Justin Gaethje and Alex Pereira against Ciryl Gane near the top of the bill, while UFC 329 brings Conor McGregor and Max Holloway back together in Las Vegas on July 11. PFL has its own July punch, with Usman Nurmagomedov defending the lightweight title against Archie Colgan at UBS Arena on Long Island on July 31. The sport has quieter Fight Night work in between, but the main appetite is obvious: champions changing weight, veterans chasing one more storm, and unbeaten records under stress.

The White House Card Got the Loudest Date

Topuria-Gaethje is the one people will argue about in the gym before they argue about it online. Topuria’s danger is not mystery; it is the short step in, the tight hook, the punch that arrives before the opponent has finished leaving. Gaethje has lived for years in that ugly middle distance, kicking the calf, forcing the reset, then throwing the right hand when a man tries to answer back. The South Lawn setting on June 14 gives the card a strange backdrop, but the fight probably comes down to the first few clean exits. If Gaethje kicks and gets away, Topuria has to walk through damage; if Topuria makes him square up after the kick, the champion will get the exchanges he wants.

Pereira’s Heavyweight Gamble Has Teeth

Pereira-Gane may be the cleaner curiosity for fight nerds. Pereira, a former light heavyweight champion, has spent years making elite strikers react to a left hook they already know is coming, and Gane has built a heavyweight career on footwork, feints, and a jab that keeps slower men turning. Their UFC Freedom 250 interim heavyweight title fight carries an obvious question: can Pereira make the cage small enough before Gane turns it into a long kickboxing session? Do not blink. If Pereira backs Gane toward the fence and cuts off the exit instead of following him, the fight changes shape fast.

McGregor and Holloway Get Their Sequel

The McGregor-Holloway rematch feels less like a sequel than a dare. Boston in 2013 was another sport, almost: smaller gloves in memory, smaller names on the poster, McGregor winning three rounds and leaving with a knee that had already gone bad. Holloway was 21 then. He is not that kid now, and McGregor is not the same man bouncing loose before the first horn. At welterweight on July 11, the fight may be decided by ugly things, such as timing after a long layoff, whether Holloway’s volume travels up, and whether McGregor can still make one clean left hand freeze the room. If Holloway is jabbing by habit before Round 2, all that old Boston tape belongs in a museum.

Betting Screens Follow the Walkout

The betting fight starts before the fighters touch gloves. Fans check moneylines, round props, method prices, takedown numbers, and late weigh-in clips, then spend the walkouts looking for little tells: a flat-footed bounce, a stiff shoulder, a fighter breathing through the mouth too soon. Around cards this big, gambling games (Arabic: العاب مراهنات) may sit alongside MMA markets in the same phone session. However, serious fight reading still needs a clear line between entertainment and analysis. Live betting can turn ugly fast, because one checked kick, one failed shot, or one cut above the eye can move the number before the corner even gets the stool in.

PFL Has Its Own Undefeated Problem

Nurmagomedov-Colgan gives PFL a different kind of tension on July 31. Nurmagomedov enters as PFL lightweight champion, unbeaten at 21-0, and already tested across Bellator and PFL title settings; Colgan arrives 13-0 after beating Jay Jay Wilson and putting himself into the title slot. The matchup is not built on trash talk. It is built on control. Nurmagomedov’s kicking game and layered grappling ask opponents to defend three things at once, while Colgan’s wrestling pressure has to turn exchanges into clinches before the champion gets space.

Ditcheva’s Return Carries Its Own Weight

Ditcheva’s place on the Long Island card has its own edge. Yes, she is 15-0 now. But the hand injury already cost her the February Kielholtz booking. Also, unbeaten flyweights don’t get to sit still for long before the sport starts inventing other plans. During fight week, fans watching PFL title traffic, UFC rumors, and live prices may keep Melbet (Arabic: ملبت) open for line movement, bout-order changes, and quick shifts across the July 31 card. That screen work will not tell anyone whether the hand is right again. The first clinch might. If Ditcheva wins head position, frames clean, and exits without rushing, the comeback looks normal; if she gets crowded early, Kielholtz has enough experience to drag the round into harder work.

The Smaller Dates Still Matter

The gap between supercards is not empty. Manel Kape versus Kyoji Horiguchi on June 20 is the sort of flyweight fight that can decide a title-shot argument without casual noise, and Rafael Fiziev versus Manuel Torres in Baku on June 27 gives the lightweight division another violent fork in the road. UFC 329 also carries Benoit Saint-Denis against Paddy Pimblett, a fight that should answer whether Pimblett can handle sustained southpaw pressure from a man who does not mind ugly minutes along the fence. By August, the calendar turns again, but the next few weeks already have enough danger on paper.