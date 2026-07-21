Makhmud Muradov steps in to face Will Fleury for LHW title at OKTAGON 92

A late reshuffle has led to an absolutely sensational light heavyweight championship matchup being added to OKTAGON 92.

Following an injury to original title challenger Daniel Škvor, OKTAGON double champion, Will Fleury (17-3, 1NC), will now defend his belt against UFC veteran, Makhmud Muradov (29-8, 1NC), who is moving up a weight class, next Saturday, August 1. The event takes place in the stunning outdoor setting of Štvanice, Prague, and marks the Czech leg of our ten-year anniversary celebrations.

Since debuting for the promotion in April 2024, Fleury has been on one of the most dominant runs the organisation has ever seen, capturing the light heavyweight and heavyweight belts. After taking out Martin Buday in less than two minutes, the Irishman retained his heavyweight strap for a second time last month by stopping Kasim Aras by knockout. This upcoming contest will be Fleury’s first defence of his light heavyweight belt and he is intent on reminding the division of what he is also capable of at 205lbs.

Muradov is the current interim middleweight title holder following his dominant decision victory over Patrik Kincl last summer. During his tenured career, he’s shared the cage with the likes of Caio Borralho, Bryan Barberena and Scott Askham. By accepting this contest between OKTAGON unbeatens, ‘Mach’ has proved that taking a fight against anyone at any time is definitely more than just a saying!

Elsewhere on the card, the second OKTAGON double champion, Lucia Szabová, puts her bantamweight gold on the line against long-term rival, Lucie Pudilová, in the biggest Czech/Slovak female fight of all time. The man known as ‘Pink Panther’, David Kozma, takes on European standout, David Zawada, and German talent, Hafeni Nafuka, faces lethal striker, Tomáš Mudroch.