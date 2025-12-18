Will Fleury “grateful” to fight UFC veteran Martin Buday in the main event of OKTAGON 81

Interview with Will Fleury

Will Fleury (15-3) discusses his heavyweight title defense against Martin Buday (16-2) at OKTAGON 81 on Dec. 28. Will also spoke about how this fight came together, his difficulty securing an opponent both at heavyweight and light heavyweight, and how he sees the fight unfolding.

“I’m very grateful I have this fight with Martin. It’s a great challenge. Originally, I was thinking I’ll get him out in three (rounds). I built the engine go and pick this guy apart for 25-minutes if I have to. If he comes early, I can finish the guy early. I’ve seen the fight he’s had with Gaziev, he’s solid defensibly when he’s not being overly aggressive. A lot of it depends on how he fights. I see it either being a third or fourth round TKO or if he comes out hard, I can finish him in the first.”

