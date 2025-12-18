BKFC KnuckleMania VI press conference video

Philadelphia, PA (December 17, 2025) – David Feldman, Founder and President of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) hosted the KnuckleMania VI Launch Press Conference at the 2300 Arena today for the highly anticipated event set for Saturday, February 7, 2026 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

On January 25, 2025, BKFC’s KnuckleMania V event set a local, modern day combat sports attendance record of 17,762. Tickets for KnuckleMania VI can be purchased online at BKFC.com.

Headlining KnuckleMania VI, ‘Big’ Ben Rothwell defends his BKFC Heavyweight World Title against former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei ‘The Pitbull’ Arlovski. Co-headlining BKFC Fighting Legend and Current Light Heavyweight Champion Lorenzo ‘The Juggernaut’ Hunt battles Cuban MMA Legend Yoel ‘Soldier of God’ Romero in a non-title matchup at a catchweight of 210lbs.

In the feature fight at KnuckleMania VI, arch-rivals clash in a heated rivalry, immediate rematch with #2 Ranked Lightweight Ben ‘The Bomber’ Bonner facing #3 Ranked Tony ‘Loco’ Soto. Their first fight on June 21, 2025 was a Sure-Fire Candidate for Fight of the Year. Top lightweight female fighter’s face-off in a long-awaited rematch with #1 Ranked Jade Masson-Wong battling Crystal ‘The Rugged Beauty’ Pittman.

Local Philly favorites fighting on the KnuckleMania VI undercard include; John Garbarino Jr., Pat Brady, Pat Sullivan, Joey Dawejko and Lex Ludlow.

Below are initial quotes from the press conference;

David Feldman, BKFC Founder and President

“We have a lot of fireworks that we’re going to announce in the next couple weeks. Thank you so much to the fans and thank you so much to the fighters. This is going to be the biggest and best event that we’ve put on in the history of BKFC.”

“This is the baddest, purest combat sport on the face of Planet Earth. People want real, and this is as real as it gets.”

‘Big’ Ben Rothwell

“I’m fighting a guy that has two wins against me on the MMA circuit. This is a fight that I wasn’t sure was going to happen, but here it is, it’s happening. I have some big words to back up, but I sincerely mean what I’ve said. When you come to do bare knuckle, it’s a different animal, and it’s something that I know passionately. I’m going to prove that I’m the best heavyweight in the world.”

Andrei ‘The Pitbull’ Arlovski

“(Expletive) you guys. I’ll prove you wrong, again. Feb. 7 in Philadelphia. Stay healthy and train hard, my friend.”

Lorenzo ‘The Juggernaut’ Hunt

“I’m coming here to get rid of this guy. He’s been spoiled. He’s been taken care of. He’s been playing the ‘paper champ game.’ I’m the real deal, and I’m getting rid of this guy. Let’s go, Philly.”

“He moves pretty good for his age. I like him as a fighter, but he’s not the toughest guy I’ve fought. I’d say Josh Dyer was my toughest fight, and you saw what happened to him. This is a different sport. This is different. You don’t get to grapple and hold on until the ref stops. A lot of the garbage you got taught in MMA, you don’t get to do here. And who better to teach them than me? And where better to teach them than Philly?”

Yoel ‘The Soldier of God’ Romero

“Thank you BKFC to be here one more time. BKFC is an amazing company. God gave me talent and opportunity, and everything is possible when you believe. God bless everyone.”

Tony ‘Loco’ Soto

“I’m going to (expletive) him up. I’m going to beat the living (expletive) out of him, because this is the first time that I’m fighting with BKFC close to where I’m from, Brooklyn, and we’re going to knock these (expletives) down.”

John ‘Johnny Cannoli’ Garbarino

“I just want to say that I appreciate everybody from the bottom of my heart. I’m going to avenge my guy, Pat Sullivan, and I’m 100-percent now and I’m working my butt off. I’ve had a lot of time to be prepared physically, mentally and spiritually, and I’m going to (expletive) him up.”

Kaine ‘K-9 Tomlinson Jr.,

“First-round KO. He’s going out on a stretcher, just like his homeboy did.”

Pat ‘The Irishman’ Sullivan

“We might steal the show that night. He’s a legend. We’re going to put on a show, and it’s going to go however I want it.”

Patrick ‘The Brick’ Brady

“This (expletive) is going to be fireworks. We’re both 2-0. He’s a big boy. It’s going to be fun. This is a fight that I liked and wanted. My plan is to always push myself and fight the best guys.”

Lex ‘The Grizzly Bear’ Ludlow

“I know this guy needs a good paycheck. Let’s get him off the streets and give him a good paycheck. I’m going to bless Zach Calmus by knocking him out on Feb. 7 in front of everybody, and then I’m going to call Chris Camozzi out again, and we’ll see if he’s man enough to step into the ring with me.”

————————————–

‘Big’ Ben Rothwell, (4-0), of Kenosha, WI began his reign of terror in the heavyweight division in his BKFC debut with a show-stopping first round knockout of Bobo O’Bannon on October 1, 2022. At KnuckleMania V, Rothwell stunned the capacity crowd at the Xfinity Mobile Arena with a first-round stoppage of then BKFC Heavyweight World Champion Mick Terrill. Additional stoppage wins for Rothwell have come against Josh Copeland (BKFC-41) and Todd Duffee (KnuckleMania IV).