Brandon Bohannon has his spirit back, ready for AOW 48

Interview with Brandon Bohannon below:

Art of War Cage Fighting 48 takes place on June 6th at the spacious Valley Forge PA Casino. I will be cageside with Ryan Cafaro and Justin Haskell as Team Bickings brings their next monster card to the people in the tri-state area and the growing Starfund App. This fight card is packed with 5 pro fights and 14 total currently. With less than 2 weeks out, it’s set up for a memorable night.

Pro card:

Ian “the Hammer” Alston defends his light heavyweight title vs Chris Renwick and “B Mo” Ben Moser brings his legion of fans to do battle with the crafty and tough Cole Cameron at bantamweight. Isaac Kent makes his AOW debut vs Tyler Kirkpatrick. “Wild”Mike Kennedy returns and has a big rest vs Ali Omar at middleweight.

The fight I’m anticipating the most is the flyweight matchup of two men that may both eventually find themselves on the next level. Christian Carlo is 25 years old and 2-0 as a pro with both by finish. He has a lot of muay Thai and kickboxing fights on his resume and is coming in from New York. His opponent will be Brandon Bohannon, the 24-year-old blossoming star who is also 2-0. I’m sure Carlo rightfully feels the same way about his future as he brings in a very large reach advantage at 5’11” compared to the 5’4″ Bohannon.

Bohannon has made multiple trips to Thailand to work on his striking, his mind, body and spirit he tells me as I made the trip to The Forge MMA. This is UFC veterans and brothers Chris and Kyle Daukaus facility that is growing and has a talented room full of fighters. Kyle is on the upcoming UFC White House card where he gets the opportunity of his life against Bo Nickal, but on this night will be working the corner of several men on the card in Valley Forge.

Brandon also says…

“I like the fight. This guy is creative and a little funky. I was at one of his fights live before. He’s definitely tough. He wants to win. It’s man against man. I want to break him and I’m sure he wants to do the same to me. I’m not afraid to get in there and let it be known.”

This fight is truly insane. I wouldn’t be surprised to see this one become not just fight of the night, but AOW fight of the year. These two are both elite.

The remaining card has a bunch of awesome matchups. I’ll mention a few of them.

Justus Cheatom vs Isaiah Herring is super juicy with two great athletes from great camps. Stephen Dmytryk is a guy who I have a checkmark by his name… a legit prospect at flyweight. Chris Molina and AJ Bernieri as an excellent battle. Isaac Pantano out of Marquez MMA and Sean Casey out of Algeo MMA is straight fireworks….and several more. This card is going to be fun.

Please check out the full interview on the link. If you can’t make it to the casino. it will be the best 19.99 you ever spend to order the PPV on the Starfund App.

'Beautiful' Bob Meloni See Full Bio More than 15 years experience in the PA/NJ regional MMA circuit. Commentator/post fight interviews/pre-fight show host @ Art of War Cage Fighting and Ring of Combat The story of the fighter is what Bob loves about the sport. From the lowest level, to the highest, he only cares about the two warriors who do battle once the cage doors close. Everything else is secondary. Without their blood, sweat, and tears, he would not be here enjoying every minute.