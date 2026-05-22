Sat. May 23rd, 2026
UFC BJJ Opens

UFC announces launch of UFC BJJ Opens

By Report 19 hours ago

LAS VEGAS – UFC BJJ today announced the launch of UFC BJJ Opens, a new series of tournaments where athletes of all ages and skill levels can register and compete under the UFC BJJ banner. From beginners looking to gain experience on the mats, to expert competitors looking to make their mark, UFC BJJ Opens intend to set the standard for Jiu-Jitsu competitions and create a clear pathway for athletes from local matches all the way up to UFC BJJ events and, ultimately, a UFC BJJ world title.

For beginners and new competitors, UFC BJJ Opens are a to build experience, sharpen competitive skills, and get comfortable competing under a banner that mirrors what is seen at UFC BJJ events. The advanced divisions at UFC BJJ Opens, while not a guaranteed pathway into UFC BJJ, will be real opportunity for competitors to put themselves on the map and potentially earn the attention needed to be signed into the UFC BJJ system.

All athletes will be competing in an environment built around UFC’s high standards for athlete safety and competition structure.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the launch of UFC BJJ Opens,” said UFC BJJ Senior Director of Jiu-Jitsu Strategy Claudia Gadelha. “Our goal is to build a system and create opportunities where competitors can start locally, develop through real competition experience, and ultimately see a path toward the highest level of professional grappling at UFC BJJ.”

UFC BJJ Opens will feature a slightly adjusted ruleset and point system compared to traditional tournament formats, with the focus on encouraging more action, more offense, and a faster pace of competition. This rule set is designed to reward athletes who are actively trying to finish, engage, and push the match. At the same time, it prepares competitors for what they’ll see in UFC BJJ, where the entire system is built around an action-oriented, entertainment-driven ruleset at the highest level of the sport.

The first UFC BJJ Open is set to take place on Saturday, August 22 in Las Vegas and will be the first of four planned for 2026, with many more planned for 2027. Stay tuned for additional dates and cities. More information and registration for UFC BJJ Opens is available at ufcbjjopens.com.

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