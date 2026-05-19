Wed. May 20th, 2026
Colby Covington

Colby Covington “retired” according to UFC website

By Eric Kowal 20 hours ago

Former UFC welterweight title contender Colby Covington (17-5) is “retired” from UFC competition according to the promotion’s website.  The news was first picked up by algorithm-based X account, UFC Roster Tracker.

“Chaos” Covington, 38, has not yet commented on his status but has not competed in professional mixed martial arts since a December 2024 loss to Joaquin Buckley.

A polarizing figure in the sport of MMA, Covington was once one of the UFC’s biggest stars due to his brash comments and often times controversial persona.

Covington has competed twice outside the octagon in recent months, defeating former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and grappling sensation Dillon Danis under the Real American Freestyle Wrestling banner. He will face former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman under the same rules at RAF 09 on May 30.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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