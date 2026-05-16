Sun. May 17th, 2026
Medet Zheenaliev

Medet Zheenaliev drowned in lake while saving children

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

Medet Zheenaliev, a 30-year-old mixed martial artist born in Kyrgyzstan and fighting out of Moscow, Russia, has died while trying to rescue swimmers in his native country.

The tragedy happened earlier this week on May 12 at Lake Issyk-Kul in the popular tourist village of Baktuu-Dolonotu, Kyrgyzstan.

Zheenaliev was spending time with friends when he noticed several underage girls struggling in the water.

According to the press service of the Issyk-Kul Regional Internal Affairs Department, four girls were swimming in the lake when one of them began to drown due to strong waves. Zheenaliev, along with a friend, immediately jumped into the water to help. The girls were brought safely to shore, but he disappeared underwater.

Divers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations recovered his body the following day, May 13. Officials confirmed the cause of death as drowning during a rescue attempt.

Zheenaliev held a pro MMA record of 2-2.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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