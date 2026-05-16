Medet Zheenaliev drowned in lake while saving children

Medet Zheenaliev, a 30-year-old mixed martial artist born in Kyrgyzstan and fighting out of Moscow, Russia, has died while trying to rescue swimmers in his native country.

The tragedy happened earlier this week on May 12 at Lake Issyk-Kul in the popular tourist village of Baktuu-Dolonotu, Kyrgyzstan.

Zheenaliev was spending time with friends when he noticed several underage girls struggling in the water.

Kyrgyz MMA fighter Medet Zheenaliev drowned in a lake while saving children. The girls started drowning because of the big waves. Medet and his comrade rushed in to pull them out. The children survived, as did Medet’s comrade, but he couldn’t save himself. Rest in Peace Hero pic.twitter.com/unqpYMQHi8 — Matysek (@Matysek88) May 15, 2026

According to the press service of the Issyk-Kul Regional Internal Affairs Department, four girls were swimming in the lake when one of them began to drown due to strong waves. Zheenaliev, along with a friend, immediately jumped into the water to help. The girls were brought safely to shore, but he disappeared underwater.

Divers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations recovered his body the following day, May 13. Officials confirmed the cause of death as drowning during a rescue attempt.

Zheenaliev held a pro MMA record of 2-2.

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