Thu. Jun 4th, 2026
Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane Brings in GLORY Champ ahead of Alex Pereira White House Fight

By Eric Kowal 7 hours ago

UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane (13-2) has brought GLORY heavyweight world champion Mory Kromah (37-3-1, 21 KO) into his training camp ahead of his fight with former GLORY and UFC double champ Alex Pereira at the White House on June 14.

Kromah became the new ‘King of Kickboxing’ earlier this year when he won the last heavyweight standing tournament and captured the vacant GLORY heavyweight world title. ‘The Black Ghost’ now makes the first defense of his championship when he faces Serbia’s Milos Cvjeticanin (19-5, 10 KO) in the main event of GLORY COLLISION 9 on June 13 in the Netherlands.

The Gane vs. Pereira interim UFC heavyweight title bout will serve as the co-main event at the UFC Freedom 250 event. Justin Gaethje vs. Ilia Topuria for the UFC lightweight title headlines the card.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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