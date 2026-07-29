Former UFC Title Challenger Anthony Smith Arrested on Three Felony Charges in Nebraska

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith was arrested Monday night in Nebraska and is facing three felony charges, according to jail records and multiple media reports.

Smith, 38, was booked into the Sarpy County Jail after his arrest. Court records, confirmed by MMA Fighting, indicate he has been charged with domestic violence causing serious bodily injury, terroristic threats, and first-degree false imprisonment. Authorities have not yet released details regarding the alleged incident that led to the charges.

As of Tuesday, Smith remained in custody while the case proceeds through the Nebraska legal system. Information regarding bond, a court appearance, or legal representation had not been publicly disclosed at the time of publication.

The charges are among the most serious Smith has faced during his career. Under Nebraska law, domestic violence causing serious bodily injury is a felony offense, while terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment are also felony crimes. A criminal charge is an allegation, and Smith is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Smith became one of the UFC’s top light heavyweight contenders during a professional MMA career spanning more than a decade. Nicknamed “Lionheart,” he challenged Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight championship at UFC 235 in 2019 and later became a respected analyst covering the sport.

After announcing his retirement from UFC competition in 2025, Smith returned to action earlier this year in a bare-knuckle MMA event, where he earned a submission victory over Chase Sherman.

Investigators have not publicly disclosed the circumstances surrounding the alleged offenses, and no probable cause affidavit or police narrative had been released as of Tuesday. Additional information is expected to emerge as court proceedings continue.

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