Undefeated Elbek Alyshov Stops Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu To Capture ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title

July 31, 2026 – Bangkok, Thailand: ONE Championship (ONE) sent the Lumpinee Stadium crowd into a frenzy with another thrilling evening at The Inner Circle 24, which aired exclusively for members at live.onefc.com.

In the main event, unbeaten Azerbaijani-Russian star Elbek Alyshov delivered a stunning upset to dethrone Mongolian veteran “The Tormentor” Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, securing a dynamite second-round TKO victory to capture the ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title.

The defending World Champion controlled the early proceedings, dictating the pace and utilizing his immense strength to comfortably shrug off Alyshov’s explosive takedown attempts. Baatarkhuu showcased his veteran savvy, aggressively dominating the clinch with his dirty boxing and neutralizing the challenger’s grappling threats to keep the bout on his terms.

However, the landscape shifted dramatically in the second stanza. After Alyshov secured an early takedown, Baatarkhuu brilliantly scrambled back to his feet, seemingly regaining his momentum. But in a split second, the undefeated challenger uncorked a devastating uppercut that instantly floored the Mongolian titleholder. Alyshov then unloaded a barrage of right hands on the ground, knocking Baatarkhuu unconscious to seal the stoppage and crown himself the new undisputed bantamweight MMA king.

In the co-main event, Lebanese striking ace Ramadan “The Scorpion” Ondash outgunned Malaysian-American star Johan “Jojo” Ghazali to earn a dramatic split-decision win in their flyweight Muay Thai clash.

The opening round set the stage for a blistering firefight. Ondash showcased his blazing speed and slick head movement early, repeatedly digging left hooks to the body. Ghazali remained composed and fired right back, answering Ondash’s pressure with sharp low kicks and thudding head kicks to keep the action close.

The intensity reached a boiling point in the second stanza. While the Malaysian-American phenom marched forward and bravely goaded his opponent into a brawl, Ondash happily obliged. The Lebanese powerhouse unleashed heavy combinations, repeatedly staggering Ghazali.

Ondash continued his unrelenting assault in the final three minutes, punishing “Jojo” with more digging body shots and overwhelming him with blistering boxing combinations. In the end, “The Scorpion’s” superior output, relentless body work, and pinpoint precision earned him the razor-close nod on the judges’ scorecards.

The Inner Circle 24 Results

Elbek Alyshov def. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu via TKO (ground and pound) at 2:52 of round two to become the new ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion

Ramadan Ondash def. Johan Ghazali via split decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Abdallah Ondash def. Chokpreecha PK TomTKalaiyont via KO (liver kick) at 0:19 of round one (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Asahi Shinagawa def. Salvador Velazquez Villarello via TKO (three knockdowns in a round) at 2:27 of round two (Muay Thai – strawweight)