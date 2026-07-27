Darren Till vs. Yoel Romero headlines BKFC 94

Manchester, United Kingdom (March 27, 2026) – Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, (BKFC) today announced BKFC 94 – Darren Till of Liverpool, England vs. Yoel Romero of Miami, FL on Saturday, September 26 at the AO Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Co-featured at BKFC-94, BKFC Middleweight World Champion David ‘The Redneck’ Mundell, (10-2), of Dunedin, FL defends his title against UK professional boxing standout Jack ‘The Meat Cleaver’ Cullen, (2-0).

Tickets for BKFC 94 will go On-Sale This Wednesday, July 29 and can be purchased online at BKFC.com. The AO Arena is located at Victoria State, Hunts Bank, Manchester M3 1AR.

Stated Darren Till, “I’ve finally got over my years of trauma & nightmares of Yoel Romero. So, let’s f***** do this!!”

“Respect to Darren for accepting the fight. But respect ends when the bell rings. See you soon,” said Yoel Romero.

“This is the biggest event we’ve promoted in the United Kingdom between two international combat sport superstars,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC of the light heavyweight matchup. “Both Darren and Yoel have been very successful in their BKFC fights and both are looking for the biggest challenge in the promotion. It’s a very heated rivalry and no question, this will be bombs away from the opening bell.”

“It’s truly a can’t miss combat sporting event in the United Kingdom and I strongly encourage fans to purchase early for September 26. We’ll be announcing a tremendous undercard featuring the baddest bare-knuckle fighters in the United Kingdom shortly.”

Following a sensational MMA run compiling a record of 18-5 and three professional boxing victories,

Darren Till made his BKFC debut on May 30, 2026, with a blistering first round knockout of Aaron Chalmers in front of a sold-out crowd at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

After a remarkable amateur MMA career representing Cuba which included a Silver Medal at the Olympics in Sydney, Australia, Yoel Romero fought extensively in the UFC and Bellator finishing with a record of 17-7 including 14 victories by knockout. Making his BKFC debut in front of a sold-out crowd at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on September 12, 2025, Romero stopped Theo Doukas in the second round.