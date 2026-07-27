Mon. Jul 27th, 2026
David Zawada, Oktagon 92

David Zawada plans to make David Kozma “give up” at OKTAGON 92

By James Lynch 2 minutes ago

Interview with David Zawada

David Zawada (20-12) discusses his welterweight fight against David Kozma (33-15) at OKTAGON 92 on Aug. 1. David also spoke about returning to the welterweight division, Kozma overlooking him and how he sees the fight playing out.

“I go forward, try to hurt him first before he hurts me. I try to hurt him so much that he gives up. I try to finish him, but it doesn’t matter how. At the end, everybody likes to get the knockout wins. If it happens it will be really beautiful.” 

 

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James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
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