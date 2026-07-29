BKFC Announces Merchandise Distribution Deal with Kohl’s Department Store

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has entered into a landmark merchandise distribution partnership with Kohl’s Department Stores in the United States.

Licensing partner Jon Wayne Gurman of JWG Sports Licensing LLC has launched BKFC’s retail presence nationwide with an exclusive lifestyle collection of officially licensed men’s and young men’s graphic tees designed by some of the country’s leading apparel designers. The collection is now available for the Back-to-School season in approximately 1,200 Kohl’s Department Stores across the United States and online at Kohl’s.com.

“When you put on a BKFC shirt, you’re not just wearing apparel, you’re wearing confidence, strength and determination,” said Jon Wayne Gurman.

Fueled by world-class athletes, the support of partner Conor McGregor, record-breaking live events and rapid international expansion, BKFC continues to strengthen its position as one of the fastest-growing brands in the global sports industry.

“We’re very excited to announce this tremendous partnership with Kohl’s Department Stores in the United States,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC. “Combat sports fans love our merchandise, and this provides them with a huge number of locations across the country to satisfy the wealth of demand.”

In August, BKFC will promote marquee events in the United States at the 86th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on August 8, the famed Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on August 21 and on the field at the iconic Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox on August 29.

Officially licensed BKFC Merchandise is now available at participating stores nationwide and online at Kohl’s.com.