Fri. May 29th, 2026
Conor McGregor, David Feldman, BKFC 90

Conor McGregor adds extra knockout bonus to BKFC 90 fight card

By Eric Kowal 21 hours ago

Birmingham, UK (May 28, 2026) – Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) held the Final Press Conference for BKFC 90 today in Birmingham, UK just two days ahead of the highly anticipated event this Saturday night, May 30 at the Utilita Arena.

BKFC90 is headlined by the eagerly awaiting rivalry showdown between Connor ‘The Brumtown Bomber’ Tierney, (9-2), and Rico ‘Bon Bon’ Franco, (10-3), for the BKFC Interim Welterweight World Title. Co-headlining Combat Sports Superstar Darren Till makes his can’t miss BKFC debut against Geordie Shore Reality TV Star and BKFC Veteran Aaron ‘The Joker’ Chalmers, (2-0).

Below are quotes from the participants;

David Feldman – BKFC Founder/President.

“It’s going to be an amazing night. I can’t wait. We’ve heard so much about Birmingham, and we’re going to see what the fans are going to do.”

“I’m looking forward to each and every fight. On the way over here, Conor McGregor called and asked me to add an extra knockout bonus on Saturday night, so each fight is going to have a knockout bonus thanks to Conor.”

“This is the first all-Brit World Championship that we’ve done for BKFC, and I’m very excited about it.”

“We’re going to take over the U.K. We’re going all over. We’re making a big splash here, and we’re going all over the world. BKFC is in position to be the biggest combat sports promotion in the world.”

Connor Tierney – #4 Ranked Former BKFC Welterweight World Champion, (9-2)

“This is the toughest fight of my career, but I’ve put the work in like never before. There’s a different energy here, a different fire in me, and I can’t see myself leaving with anything less than the win.”

“It’s either going to end quick, or it’s going five or six rounds and it’ll be one of the best fights in BKFC history. Two of the best welterweights in the world are ready to put on a show.”

Rico Franco — #2 Ranked BKFC World Title Challenger, (10-3)

“Truly blessed to be alive and healthy and grateful for this opportunity to headline this card here in Birmingham. Stacked card full of killers. You’re all going to be entertained. Let’s go.”

Darren Till – BKFC Debuting, Combat Sports Superstar

“I’m coming in here to wipe the whole BKFC roster out. I’m going to wipe everyone out. (Mike Perry, Lorenzo Hunt and John Phillips) are all punch-drunk mongoloids.”

“I’ve left no stone unturned. I’m ready to do a demolition job on Aaron. I’m ready for anything or anybody, but I’m only focused on Aaron.”

“Thank you for the easy money, David (Feldman)!”

Aaron Chalmers – Geordie Shore Reality TV Star, Light Heavyweight Veteran, (2-0)

“I think I’m a -650 underdog. That’s not a bad bet (laughs). I know how good Darren is. He’s a very, very good fighter. I know what’s ahead, but I’m looking forward to it. I can’t wait to get in there. I know how good he is, so it will show me what level I’m at.”

“I’m prepared for the very best. I know he’s in great shape, and so am I. It’s his first fight, and it’s the last one on my contract, so it’s a big one.”

“I see pure violence. That’s what I see. There’s going to be blood everywhere.”

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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